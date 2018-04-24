Ари Оулавссон с песней представит Исландию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Ари Оулавссон
Возраст 19
Страна: Исландия
Название песни: "Our Choice"
Автор: Торунн Эрна Клаузен
Певец Ари Оулавссон исполнит песню от Исландии в этом году на Евровидении. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Our Choice", что в переводе означает "Наш выбор".
All the faces you see on your way
Have a story they could tell
Tiny traces of life's joy and sorrow
Why can't we treat each other well
We all have a choice we can make
There's always a choice we can make
To help and to heal in different ways
Too many are dying in vain
Together we could ease the pain
If somehow we could ease the pain
In every single language
There's a word for love and for blame
Different voices, cultures and people and places
Inside we're all the same
We all have a choice we can make
There's always a choice we can make
To help and to heal in different ways
Too many are dying in vain
Together we could ease the pain
If somehow we could ease the pain
We've only got each other now
Don't walk away and play pretend
It might as well be you
Who's suffering tonight
We all have a choice we can make
There's always a choice we can make
To help and to heal in different ways
Too many are dying in vain
Together we could ease the pain
If somehow we could ease the pain
Together we could make a change
Юный исполнитель родился в Рейкьявике в 1998 году в музыкальной семье. Несмотря на свой возраст, он не единожды принимал участие в самых разных шоу в Исландии. Год назад он уже участвовал в отборе на Евровидение, но только в качестве бэк-вокалиста. Певец учится в Лондоне на отделении классического вокала в Королевской академии музыки.
Конкурсы, в которых принял участие Ари Оулавссон:
"Icland Got Talent"
"The Voice of Icland"
h2>Ари Оулавссон в социальных сетях:
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.4437 BYN
|2.445 BYN
|2.45 BYN
|USD
|2.0034 BYN
|2 BYN
|2.0045 BYN
|RUB
|3.2492 BYN
|3.24 BYN
|3.25 BYN