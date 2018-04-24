Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
24 апреля 2018, Вт
+10°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4437
USD 2.0034
RUB 3.2492
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Беларусь продвинулась в выстраивании диалога с государствами Европы - Лукашенко
Президент
Лукашенко поручил ежегодно увеличивать долю расходов на социальные нужды
Президент
В Беларуси растет количество вакансий, а неполная занятость сокращается
Общество
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
Астрономы обнаружили во Вселенной черную планету
23:12 Калейдоскоп
Умер ученый-математик Геннадий Леонов
22:34 В мире
РЕПОРТАЖ: В конкурсе "Мисс Беларусь" в этом году участвуют особенные девушки
22:07 Общество
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
22:05 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко требует четкой реализации решений по развитию предпринимательства
22:04 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко выступает за предметное рассмотрение накопившихся в ЕАЭС проблем
22:03 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Союзный проект с Россией не утратил своего значения - Лукашенко
22:02 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко о конфликте в Сирии: стабилизировать ситуацию в этой стране просто не дают
22:01 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко требует избавляться от гиперопеки госпредприятий
21:57 Заголовки новостей
Мирный и Освальд завершили выступление на теннисном турнире в Будапеште
21:55 Спорт
Снаряды времен ВОВ обнаружены в Витебском районе во время посевной
21:49 Происшествия
Ари Оулавссон с песней представит Исландию на Евровидении-2018
21:45 Культура
Управленцам всех уровней нужно сконцентрироваться на выполнении принятых программ - мнение
21:28 Общество
Определены участники плей-офф чемпионата мира (U-18) по хоккею в сильнейшем дивизионе
21:20 Спорт
Создание благоприятной бизнес-среды является стимулом для развития меценатства - мнение
21:18 Культура
В ДТП во Владимирской области с участием водителя из Беларуси погибли два человека
20:53 Происшествия
Цифровизация повышает конкурентоспособность всех сфер экономики - Попков
20:35 Экономика
Нетта Барзилай с песней "Toy" представит Израиль на Евровидении-2018
20:35 Культура
ЕЭК снизила таможенные пошлины на компоненты железнодорожных вагонов и комплектующие для часов
20:21 Экономика
Межрайонные онкодиспансеры Беларуси переориентируют на раннее выявление рака
20:13 Общество
Все новости
Сюжеты
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Год малой родины Год малой родины
Ситуация на валютном рынке Ситуация на валютном рынке
Чемпионат Беларуси по футболу-2018 Чемпионат Беларуси по футболу-2018
Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2018 в Дании Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2018 в Дании
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

Ари Оулавссон с песней представит Исландию на Евровидении-2018

Культура 24.04.2018 | 21:45
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Ари Оулавссон

Возраст 19

Страна: Исландия

Название песни: "Our Choice"

Автор: Торунн Эрна Клаузен

Певец Ари Оулавссон исполнит песню от Исландии в этом году на Евровидении. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Our Choice", что в переводе означает "Наш выбор".

Текст песни Ари Оулавссона "Our Choice"

All the faces you see on your way

Have a story they could tell

Tiny traces of life's joy and sorrow

Why can't we treat each other well

 

We all have a choice we can make

There's always a choice we can make

To help and to heal in different ways

 

Too many are dying in vain

Together we could ease the pain

If somehow we could ease the pain

 

In every single language

There's a word for love and for blame

Different voices, cultures and people and places

Inside we're all the same

 

We all have a choice we can make

There's always a choice we can make

To help and to heal in different ways

 

Too many are dying in vain

Together we could ease the pain

If somehow we could ease the pain

 

We've only got each other now

Don't walk away and play pretend

It might as well be you

Who's suffering tonight

 

We all have a choice we can make

There's always a choice we can make

To help and to heal in different ways

 

Too many are dying in vain

Together we could ease the pain

If somehow we could ease the pain

Together we could make a change

Юный исполнитель родился в Рейкьявике в 1998 году в музыкальной семье. Несмотря на свой возраст, он не единожды принимал участие в самых разных шоу в Исландии. Год назад он уже участвовал в отборе на Евровидение, но только в качестве бэк-вокалиста. Певец учится в Лондоне на отделении классического вокала в Королевской академии музыки.

Конкурсы, в которых принял участие Ари Оулавссон:

"Icland Got Talent"

"The Voice of Icland"

h2>Ари Оулавссон в социальных сетях:

Ари Оулавссон в Instagram Ари Оулавссон в Instagram

Ари Оулавссон в Facebook Ари Оулавссон в FacebookАри Оулавссон в Twitter

﻿
Теги
Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
TB программа
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4437 BYN 2.445 BYN 2.45 BYN
USD
2.0034 BYN 2 BYN 2.0045 BYN
RUB
3.2492 BYN 3.24 BYN 3.25 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Все видео

Фотоновости

Открытие заседания верхней палаты белорусского парламента
Все фото

Инфографика

Ранние яровые посеяны более чем на 65% площадей Сельскохозяйственные организации Беларуси посеяли ранние яровые зерновые и зернобобовые культуры* на 670,9 тыс. га**, что составляет 65,9% к плану. В том числе по областям.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко не видит необходимости в укрупнении районов
Лукашенко считает возможным вернуться к вопросу предоставления земельных участков в пригородах
Политика
Михаил Мясникович В Послании Президента предложены пути развития экономики и гражданского общества - Мясникович
Посол Беларуси в Великобритании Алейник удостоен в Лондоне награды "Дипломат года"
Координационная группа ЕС-Беларусь проведет заседание в Минске
Экономика
Министерство финансов Беларуси. Фото из архива Минфин Беларуси 10 мая проведет аукционы по допразмещению валютных облигаций
Цифровизация повышает конкурентоспособность всех сфер экономики - Попков
ЕЭК снизила таможенные пошлины на компоненты железнодорожных вагонов и комплектующие для часов
Происшествия
Фото МВД Замгендиректора "Белшины" задержан по подозрению в получении взятки
Снаряды времен ВОВ обнаружены в Витебском районе во время посевной
В ДТП во Владимирской области с участием водителя из Беларуси погибли два человека
Общество
Каждый день в игре "Удача в придачу!" будет разыгрываться более 5 000 призов! С 24 апреля ПРИЗЫ в игре "Удача в придачу!" от "Евроопт" разыгрываются КАЖДЫЙ ДЕНЬ!
Журнал "Бизнес-ревю" возобновляет выход после годичного перерыва
РЕПОРТАЖ: В конкурсе "Мисс Беларусь" в этом году участвуют особенные девушки
Регионы
РЕПОРТАЖ: Каждая фотография в альбоме ветерана - маленькая история о пути к Победе
В Минске 28 человек написали "Тотальный диктант" на отлично
Горячую воду отключат в районе Партизанского проспекта в Минске до 25 апреля
Спорт
Светлана Сахоненко Паралимпийский спорт дает много возможностей для развития - Сахоненко
Мирный и Освальд завершили выступление на теннисном турнире в Будапеште
Определены участники плей-офф чемпионата мира (U-18) по хоккею в сильнейшем дивизионе
Технологии
Фото из архива Минсвязи продлило прием заявок на конкурс по созданию портала открытых данных госорганов
Пользователи Instagram по всему миру жалуются на сбои в работе соцсети
В Европе появится единая научная лаборатория для развития искусственного интеллекта
В мире
Фото Синьхуа-БЕЛТА В Торонто при наезде микроавтобуса на пешеходов погибли 10 человек
Умер ученый-математик Геннадий Леонов
Республика Корея и КНДР не будут проводить переговоры на высшем уровне накануне саммита
Калейдоскоп
По "Ходячим мертвецам" могут снять полнометражный фильм
Астрономы обнаружили во Вселенной черную планету
Дуэйн Джонсон в третий раз стал отцом
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Притяжение родной земли
Майорские звезды Ирины Кислой
Слуцкий пояс – национальная душа
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия