Ари Оулавссон с песней представит Исландию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Ари Оулавссон

Возраст 19

Страна: Исландия

Название песни: "Our Choice"

Автор: Торунн Эрна Клаузен

Певец Ари Оулавссон исполнит песню от Исландии в этом году на Евровидении. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Our Choice", что в переводе означает "Наш выбор".

Текст песни Ари Оулавссона "Our Choice"

All the faces you see on your way

Have a story they could tell

Tiny traces of life's joy and sorrow

Why can't we treat each other well

We all have a choice we can make

There's always a choice we can make

To help and to heal in different ways

Too many are dying in vain

Together we could ease the pain

If somehow we could ease the pain

In every single language

There's a word for love and for blame

Different voices, cultures and people and places

Inside we're all the same

We all have a choice we can make

There's always a choice we can make

To help and to heal in different ways

Too many are dying in vain

Together we could ease the pain

If somehow we could ease the pain

We've only got each other now

Don't walk away and play pretend

It might as well be you

Who's suffering tonight

We all have a choice we can make

There's always a choice we can make

To help and to heal in different ways

Too many are dying in vain

Together we could ease the pain

If somehow we could ease the pain

Together we could make a change

Юный исполнитель родился в Рейкьявике в 1998 году в музыкальной семье. Несмотря на свой возраст, он не единожды принимал участие в самых разных шоу в Исландии. Год назад он уже участвовал в отборе на Евровидение, но только в качестве бэк-вокалиста. Певец учится в Лондоне на отделении классического вокала в Королевской академии музыки.

Конкурсы, в которых принял участие Ари Оулавссон:

"Icland Got Talent"

"The Voice of Icland"

h2>Ари Оулавссон в социальных сетях:

Ари Оулавссон в Instagram

Ари Оулавссон в Facebook