DoReDos с песней "My Lucky Day" представит Молдову на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Марина Джундиет, Евгений Андриянов и Сергей Мыцы (DoReDos)

Страна: Молдова

Название песни: "My Lucky Day"

Автор: музыка - Филипп Киркоров, слова - Джон Баллард

Группа DoReDos исполнит песню от Молдовы в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "My Lucky Day", что в переводе означает "Мой счастливый день".

Текст песни DoReDos "My Lucky Day"

You got secrets to unfold

You got stories never told

You're holding information

Standing right in front of me

A hidden rhapsody

I walk into temptation

Something tells me we can make some music

The rhythm is drivin' me wild

And something tells me we ain't gonna loose it

Keep pushin' way into the night

Number one, keep rollin'

Say you're real, I'm hopin'

Do you feel the way I do

Bring it on, it's magic

Are you real, fantastic

Say you feel the way I do

Number two, keep turnin'

Feel the heat, we're burnin'

I'll do anything for you

We can be forever

Number one, together

We can make a dream come true

Well I guess it's up to you

Do you feel the way I do

When bodytalk is magic

So is this my lucky day

Will you stay or walk away

Right now you're stoppin' traffic

Something tells me we can make some music

The rhythm is drivin' me wild

And something tells me we ain't gonna loose it

Keep pushin' way into the night

Number one, keep rollin'

Say you're real, I'm hopin'

Do you feel the way I do

Bring it on, it's magic

Are you real, fantastic

Say you feel the way I do

Number two, keep turnin'

Feel the heat, we're burnin'

I'll do anything for you

We can be forever

Number one, together

We can make a dream come true

Группа DoReDos была основана в 2011 году в городе Рыбница (Молдова). В 2017 году она стала победителем в конкурсе "Новая волна" от своей страны. Дважды коллектив пытался пробиться в финал национального отбора на Евровидение. Только в 2018 году им удалось получить право представлять свою страну на международном песенном конкурсе.

DoReDos в социальных сетях:

DoReDos в Instagram

DoReDos в Facebook