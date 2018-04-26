DoReDos с песней "My Lucky Day" представит Молдову на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Марина Джундиет, Евгений Андриянов и Сергей Мыцы (DoReDos)
Страна: Молдова
Название песни: "My Lucky Day"
Автор: музыка - Филипп Киркоров, слова - Джон Баллард
Группа DoReDos исполнит песню от Молдовы в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "My Lucky Day", что в переводе означает "Мой счастливый день".
You got secrets to unfold
You got stories never told
You're holding information
Standing right in front of me
A hidden rhapsody
I walk into temptation
Something tells me we can make some music
The rhythm is drivin' me wild
And something tells me we ain't gonna loose it
Keep pushin' way into the night
Number one, keep rollin'
Say you're real, I'm hopin'
Do you feel the way I do
Bring it on, it's magic
Are you real, fantastic
Say you feel the way I do
Number two, keep turnin'
Feel the heat, we're burnin'
I'll do anything for you
We can be forever
Number one, together
We can make a dream come true
Well I guess it's up to you
Do you feel the way I do
When bodytalk is magic
So is this my lucky day
Will you stay or walk away
Right now you're stoppin' traffic
Something tells me we can make some music
The rhythm is drivin' me wild
And something tells me we ain't gonna loose it
Keep pushin' way into the night
Number one, keep rollin'
Say you're real, I'm hopin'
Do you feel the way I do
Bring it on, it's magic
Are you real, fantastic
Say you feel the way I do
Number two, keep turnin'
Feel the heat, we're burnin'
I'll do anything for you
We can be forever
Number one, together
We can make a dream come true
Группа DoReDos была основана в 2011 году в городе Рыбница (Молдова). В 2017 году она стала победителем в конкурсе "Новая волна" от своей страны. Дважды коллектив пытался пробиться в финал национального отбора на Евровидение. Только в 2018 году им удалось получить право представлять свою страну на международном песенном конкурсе.
