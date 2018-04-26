DoReDos с песней "My Lucky Day" представит Молдову на "Евровидении-2018"

Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
26 апреля 2018, Чт
+12°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4446
USD 2.0075
RUB 3.2011
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
Президент
Лукашенко посетит пострадавшие от катастрофы на ЧАЭС районы Беларуси
Президент
Правительство определило перечень ЖКУ, оплачиваемых не занятыми в экономике по полной стоимости
Экономика
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
Экономика
С воскресенья в Беларуси установится теплая погода
Общество
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко посетит пострадавшие от катастрофы на ЧАЭС районы Беларуси
15:37 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
15:33 Заголовки новостей
Брэд Питт снимет фильм о скандале с Харви Вайнштейном
15:32 Калейдоскоп
В Египте планируют штрафовать назойливых торговцев
15:19 В мире
ИНФОГРАФИКА: Население Беларуси
15:17 Заголовки новостей
ФОТО: Мобильное приложение по электронным очередям на массовых мероприятиях презентовали в Минске
15:16 Заголовки новостей
Малоритский консервный комбинат модернизирует производство детского питания
15:14 Новости компаний
Более 5 т рыбы выпустили в водохранилища Дрозды и Криница в Минском районе
15:14 Регионы
Университет гражданской защиты МЧС стал чемпионом по пожарно-спасательному спорту среди вузов Европы
15:11 Общество
Новый саркофаг над ЧАЭС планируют ввести в эксплуатацию в декабре
15:05 В мире
Белорусские боксеры завоевали три награды на юниорском ЧЕ в Италии
15:04 Спорт
Полномочия местных Советов в Беларуси будут эволюционно расширяться - Мясникович
15:02 Общество
Равков: 19-я гвардейская отдельная механизированная бригада достойно отработала показное учение
14:58 Общество
В Минской области школьник взломал страницу социального педагога и шантажировал его
14:55 Происшествия
ФОТО: Митинг-реквием прошел в Славгороде
14:50 Заголовки новостей
Переговоры по сирийскому урегулированию достигли лимита - де Мистура
14:48 В мире
Беларусь и Финляндия обменялись опытом таможенного администрирования
14:43 Экономика
ЕЭК приступила к разработке соглашения о регулятивных "песочницах" в ЕАЭС
14:39 Экономика
В Бресте наградили победителей конкурса облисполкома за достижения в области качества
14:36 Регионы
ФОТО: Почти 3 тыс. га на КСУП "Судково" Хойникского района отведено под кукурузу
14:35 Заголовки новостей
Все новости
Сюжеты
Ситуация в Сирии Ситуация в Сирии
Содействие занятости населения Содействие занятости населения
Посевная кампания Посевная кампания
Декрет №3 Декрет №3
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Ситуация на валютном рынке Ситуация на валютном рынке
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

DoReDos с песней "My Lucky Day" представит Молдову на "Евровидении-2018"

Культура 26.04.2018 | 14:15
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Марина Джундиет, Евгений Андриянов и Сергей Мыцы (DoReDos)

Страна: Молдова

Название песни: "My Lucky Day"

Автор: музыка - Филипп Киркоров, слова - Джон Баллард

Группа DoReDos исполнит песню от Молдовы в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "My Lucky Day", что в переводе означает "Мой счастливый день".

Текст песни DoReDos "My Lucky Day"

You got secrets to unfold

You got stories never told

You're holding information

Standing right in front of me

A hidden rhapsody

I walk into temptation

Something tells me we can make some music

The rhythm is drivin' me wild

And something tells me we ain't gonna loose it

Keep pushin' way into the night

Number one, keep rollin'

Say you're real, I'm hopin'

Do you feel the way I do

Bring it on, it's magic

Are you real, fantastic

Say you feel the way I do

Number two, keep turnin'

Feel the heat, we're burnin'

I'll do anything for you

We can be forever

Number one, together

We can make a dream come true

Well I guess it's up to you

Do you feel the way I do

When bodytalk is magic

So is this my lucky day

Will you stay or walk away

Right now you're stoppin' traffic

Something tells me we can make some music

The rhythm is drivin' me wild

And something tells me we ain't gonna loose it

Keep pushin' way into the night

Number one, keep rollin'

Say you're real, I'm hopin'

Do you feel the way I do

Bring it on, it's magic

Are you real, fantastic

Say you feel the way I do

Number two, keep turnin'

Feel the heat, we're burnin'

I'll do anything for you

We can be forever

Number one, together

We can make a dream come true

Группа DoReDos была основана в 2011 году в городе Рыбница (Молдова). В 2017 году она стала победителем в конкурсе "Новая волна" от своей страны. Дважды коллектив пытался пробиться в финал национального отбора на Евровидение. Только в 2018 году им удалось получить право представлять свою страну на международном песенном конкурсе.

DoReDos в социальных сетях:

DoReDos в Instagram DoReDos в Instagram

DoReDos в Facebook DoReDos в Facebook

﻿
Теги
Евровидение, конкурс, Молдова, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
Гороскоп на завтра
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4446 BYN 2.441 BYN 2.446 BYN
USD
2.0075 BYN 2.005 BYN 2.009 BYN
RUB
3.2011 BYN 3.186 BYN 3.219 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко поручил завершить строительство нового моста через Припять к 7 ноября
Все видео

Фотоновости

Митинг-реквием прошел в Славгороде
Все фото

Инфографика

Население Беларуси Численность населения Беларуси на 1 апреля составила 9 484,3 тыс. человек и по сравнению с началом 2018 года сократилась на 7,5 тыс. В первом квартале в республике родились 23 536 детей, что на 1 640 детей (на 6,5%) меньше, чем за тот же период 2017 года.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Лукашенко поручил завершить строительство нового моста через Припять к 7 ноября
Лукашенко посетит пострадавшие от катастрофы на ЧАЭС районы Беларуси
Политика
Фото с сайта МИД Реализацию в Беларуси проектов технической помощи ЕС рассмотрели в МИД
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
Беларусь готова к сотрудничеству с ЕС только на взаимоуважительной основе - Воронецкий
Экономика
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
Беларусь и Финляндия обменялись опытом таможенного администрирования
ЕЭК приступила к разработке соглашения о регулятивных "песочницах" в ЕАЭС
Происшествия
Фото УГАИ МВД Беларуси Легковушка в Березинском районе насмерть сбила женщину
В Минской области школьник взломал страницу социального педагога и шантажировал его
Уголовное дело возбуждено в отношении тракториста, совершившего смертельный наезд в Витебском районе
Общество
Министр внутренних дел Игорь Шуневич и вице-премьер Михаил Русый Шуневич о проверках сельхозпредприятий: время уговоров и рассуждений прошло
Университет гражданской защиты МЧС стал чемпионом по пожарно-спасательному спорту среди вузов Европы
Полномочия местных Советов в Беларуси будут эволюционно расширяться - Мясникович
Регионы
Михаил Мясникович. Фото из архива Экономика и соцсфера юго-востока Могилевской области развиваются на новом уровне - Мясникович
Более 5 т рыбы выпустили в водохранилища Дрозды и Криница в Минском районе
В Бресте наградили победителей конкурса облисполкома за достижения в области качества
Спорт
Виктория Чайка. Фото из архива Белорусская спортсменка Виктория Чайка выиграла этап Кубка мира по пулевой стрельбе
Белорусские боксеры завоевали три награды на юниорском ЧЕ в Италии
Хоккеисты "Бостона" победили "Торонто" в седьмом матче плей-офф Кубка Стэнли и вышли во второй раунд
Технологии
Глава администрации Центрального района города Минска Игорь Бузовский и начальник управления образования Центрального района Андрей Стригельский Мобильное приложение по созданию электронных очередей на массовых мероприятиях презентовали в Минске
США испытали межконтинентальную баллистическую ракету Minuteman III
Facebook увеличила прибыль на 63% в первом квартале 2018 года
В мире
Новый саркофаг над ЧАЭС планируют ввести в эксплуатацию в декабре
В Египте планируют штрафовать назойливых торговцев
Переговоры по сирийскому урегулированию достигли лимита - де Мистура
Калейдоскоп
Фотограф в США сфотографировал птицу с "жующей" акулой в клюве
Брэд Питт снимет фильм о скандале с Харви Вайнштейном
Принц Уильям станет шафером на свадьбе своего брата Гарри с Меган Маркл
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Весенние посиделки в Субботниках и Добровлянах,или Как корреспондент «7 дней» решила томаты выращивать
Человек-гротеск
Привет, Мухомор!
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия