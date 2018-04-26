Джессика Маубой с песней "We Got Love" представит Австралию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Джессика Маубой

Возраст: 28 лет

Страна: Австралия

Название песни: "We Got Love"

Джессика Маубой исполнит песню от Австралии в этом году на "Евровидении". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "We Got Love", что в переводе означает "У нас любовь".

Текст песни Джессики Маубой "We Got Love"

Why do we feel like we need to try

Why do we believe that we need to be somebody else

To feel alive

Why do we make

Why do we keep making the same mistakes

And believing that it won't make a difference if we try

To break away

I know, I know what you must be thinking

That we are powerless to change things

But don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

I won't throw my hands up to surrender

'Cause love is stronger than fire

So don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

Time, don't you think it's just a waste of time

When we're always fighting over material trivial things

In this life

Yeah

I don't understand why we don't get it right

Why do we keep going round and round

At the end of the day, we've only got ourselves to blame

I know, I know what you must be thinking

That we are powerless to change things

But don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

I won't throw my hands up to surrender

'Cause love is stronger than fire

So don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

(We got love)

(We got love) We got love, we got love

(We got love) We got love

I know, I know what you must be thinking

That we are powerless to change things

But don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

I won't throw my hands up to surrender

'Cause love is stronger than fire

So don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love, 'cause we got love

We got love

Девушка выросла в многодетной семье. Ее отец часто играл на гитаре, а мама пела. Еще в детстве Джессика и сама начала петь в церковном хоре. В 2004 году стала победительницей Tamworth Country Music Festival, что позволило ей поехать в Сидней и заключить контракт с Sony Music Australia. В 2006 году стала участницей коллектива "Young Divas". После работы в команде начала сольную карьеру. В 2010 году попробовала себя в качестве актрисы мюзикла "Bran Nue Dae", после премьеры подписала контракт с Universal Music.

Джессика Маубой в социальных сетях:

Джессика Маубой в Instagram

Джессика Маубой в Facebook

Джессика Маубой в Twitter