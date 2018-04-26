Джессика Маубой с песней "We Got Love" представит Австралию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Джессика Маубой
Возраст: 28 лет
Страна: Австралия
Название песни: "We Got Love"
Джессика Маубой исполнит песню от Австралии в этом году на "Евровидении". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "We Got Love", что в переводе означает "У нас любовь".
Why do we feel like we need to try
Why do we believe that we need to be somebody else
To feel alive
Why do we make
Why do we keep making the same mistakes
And believing that it won't make a difference if we try
To break away
I know, I know what you must be thinking
That we are powerless to change things
But don't, don't give up
'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love
I won't throw my hands up to surrender
'Cause love is stronger than fire
So don't, don't give up
'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love
Time, don't you think it's just a waste of time
When we're always fighting over material trivial things
In this life
Yeah
I don't understand why we don't get it right
Why do we keep going round and round
At the end of the day, we've only got ourselves to blame
I know, I know what you must be thinking
That we are powerless to change things
But don't, don't give up
'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love
I won't throw my hands up to surrender
'Cause love is stronger than fire
So don't, don't give up
'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love
(We got love)
(We got love) We got love, we got love
(We got love) We got love
I know, I know what you must be thinking
That we are powerless to change things
But don't, don't give up
'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love
I won't throw my hands up to surrender
'Cause love is stronger than fire
So don't, don't give up
'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love, 'cause we got love
We got love
Девушка выросла в многодетной семье. Ее отец часто играл на гитаре, а мама пела. Еще в детстве Джессика и сама начала петь в церковном хоре. В 2004 году стала победительницей Tamworth Country Music Festival, что позволило ей поехать в Сидней и заключить контракт с Sony Music Australia. В 2006 году стала участницей коллектива "Young Divas". После работы в команде начала сольную карьеру. В 2010 году попробовала себя в качестве актрисы мюзикла "Bran Nue Dae", после премьеры подписала контракт с Universal Music.
