Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
26 апреля 2018, Чт
+12°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4438
USD 2.0032
RUB 3.2454
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Президент
Кобяков вручил госнаграды более чем 100 представителям различных сфер
Общество
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
Экономика
Реклама на сайте
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Лента новостей
Беларусь вступит в Международную федерацию акушерства и гинекологии
10:49 Общество
В США два человека погибли при крушении самолета T-6 Texan
10:40 В мире
ФОТО: "Мисс Весну" выбрали в Бресте
10:39 Заголовки новостей
Беларусь и Россия утвердили облик нового космического спутника
10:37 Общество
У испанского побережья погибли 5 мигрантов, еще 17 спасены
10:26 В мире
ФОТО: Большой театр оперы и балета представил премьеру оперы "Богема"
10:24 Заголовки новостей
Джессика Маубой с песней "We Got Love" представит Австралию на Евровидении-2018
10:15 Культура
МАПИД проводит эксперимент по монтажу двухэтажного коттеджа за 64 часа
10:14 Регионы
Лидеры гандбольного чемпионата Беларуси добились крупных побед
10:02 Спорт
ФОТО: 26 апреля - 32-я годовщина чернобыльской трагедии
10:02 Заголовки новостей
В Могилеве бобер решил поселиться в городе
09:58 Происшествия
В грязевых вулканах Азербайджана обнаружены драгметаллы
09:52 В мире
В Нидерландах создают кроссовки с подошвой из переработанной жевательной резинки, собранной с улиц
09:49 Калейдоскоп
Белорусский союз женщин проведет акцию в Чериковском районе к годовщине катастрофы на ЧАЭС
09:48 Регионы
К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю". Черная быль
09:43 Общество
Представители Беларуси примут участие в конференции Международной ассоциации прокуроров в ЮАР
09:42 Общество
Матч "Динамо" - "СКА-Нева" стал самым продолжительным в истории российского хоккея
09:35 Спорт
Минский международный клуб жен послов проведет 27 апреля благотворительный ужин
09:31 Общество
В Беларуси в I квартале 16,5% экспортных деклараций оформлено в авторежиме
09:27 Экономика
Литовская сторона из-за сбоев информационных систем не принимает грузовой транспорт
09:25 Общество
Все новости
Сюжеты
Наплыв мигрантов в Европу Наплыв мигрантов в Европу
К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю" К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю"
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Вступительная кампания-2018 Вступительная кампания-2018
День Победы День Победы
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

Джессика Маубой с песней "We Got Love" представит Австралию на Евровидении-2018

Культура 26.04.2018 | 10:15
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Джессика Маубой

Возраст: 28 лет

Страна: Австралия

Название песни: "We Got Love"

Джессика Маубой исполнит песню от Австралии в этом году на "Евровидении". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "We Got Love", что в переводе означает "У нас любовь".

Текст песни Джессики Маубой "We Got Love"

Why do we feel like we need to try

Why do we believe that we need to be somebody else

To feel alive

Why do we make

Why do we keep making the same mistakes

And believing that it won't make a difference if we try

To break away

I know, I know what you must be thinking

That we are powerless to change things

But don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

I won't throw my hands up to surrender

'Cause love is stronger than fire

So don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

Time, don't you think it's just a waste of time

When we're always fighting over material trivial things

In this life

Yeah

I don't understand why we don't get it right

Why do we keep going round and round

At the end of the day, we've only got ourselves to blame

I know, I know what you must be thinking

That we are powerless to change things

But don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

I won't throw my hands up to surrender

'Cause love is stronger than fire

So don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

(We got love)

(We got love) We got love, we got love

(We got love) We got love

I know, I know what you must be thinking

That we are powerless to change things

But don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love

I won't throw my hands up to surrender

'Cause love is stronger than fire

So don't, don't give up

'Cause we got love, 'cause we got love, 'cause we got love

We got love

Девушка выросла в многодетной семье. Ее отец часто играл на гитаре, а мама пела. Еще в детстве Джессика и сама начала петь в церковном хоре. В 2004 году стала победительницей Tamworth Country Music Festival, что позволило ей поехать в Сидней и заключить контракт с Sony Music Australia. В 2006 году стала участницей коллектива "Young Divas". После работы в команде начала сольную карьеру. В 2010 году попробовала себя в качестве актрисы мюзикла "Bran Nue Dae", после премьеры подписала контракт с Universal Music.

Джессика Маубой в социальных сетях:

Джессика Маубой в Instagram Джессика Маубой в Instagram

Джессика Маубой в Facebook Джессика Маубой в Facebook

Джессика Маубой в Twitter Джессика Маубой в Twitter

﻿
Теги
Австралия, Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
TB программа
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4438 BYN 2.441 BYN 2.45 BYN
USD
2.0032 BYN 2.004 BYN 2.009 BYN
RUB
3.2454 BYN 3.216 BYN 3.23 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Все видео

Фотоновости

Конюк встретился с главой Международной ассоциации прокуроров
Все фото

Инфографика

Итоги "Недели леса - 2018" "Неделя леса - 2018" была приурочена к Году малой родины и посвящена восстановлению лесов, пострадавших от массового распространения насекомых-вредителей в 2017 году.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Лукашенко не видит необходимости в укрупнении районов
Политика
Андрей Кобяков. Фото из архива Состоялся телефонный разговор между премьер-министром Беларуси и и.о. премьер-министра Армении
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
Беларусь готова к сотрудничеству с ЕС только на взаимоуважительной основе - Воронецкий
Экономика
Фото из архива Нацбанк принимает необходимые меры для достижения цели по инфляции не выше 6% в 2018 году
В Беларуси в I квартале 16,5% экспортных деклараций оформлено в авторежиме
Полевые испытания белорусского зерноуборочного комбайна прошли в Пакистане
Происшествия
Фото УВД Миноблисполкома В Солигорске за распространение психотропа задержали супругов
В Могилеве бобер решил поселиться в городе
Бывшая председатель комитета экономики Гомельского облисполкома подозревается в коррупции
Общество
Андрей Дапкюнас. Фото из архива Дапкюнас: преодоление последствий аварии на ЧАЭС требует национальных и международных усилий
Беларусь вступит в Международную федерацию акушерства и гинекологии
Беларусь и Россия утвердили облик нового космического спутника
Регионы
Фото из архива Субсидии на открытие собственного дела в этом году получат 170 безработных минчан
МАПИД проводит эксперимент по монтажу двухэтажного коттеджа за 64 часа
Белорусский союз женщин проведет акцию в Чериковском районе к годовщине катастрофы на ЧАЭС
Спорт
Марко Асенсио забивает победный мяч в ворота "Баварии". Фото УЕФА Футболисты "Баварии" уступили "Реалу" в домашнем полуфинале Лиги чемпионов
Лидеры гандбольного чемпионата Беларуси добились крупных побед
Матч "Динамо" - "СКА-Нева" стал самым продолжительным в истории российского хоккея
Технологии
Фото из архива Около 30 компаний в Беларуси оштрафовали за нелицензионное ПО Microsoft
Instagram выпустил новое обновление для раздела Stories
Развитие интернет-коммуникаций обсудят на Минском областном форуме "Молодежь оnline"
В мире
Школьный автобус столкнулся с поездом в Индии, погибли 13 детей
В США два человека погибли при крушении самолета T-6 Texan
У испанского побережья погибли 5 мигрантов, еще 17 спасены
Калейдоскоп
Фотограф в США сфотографировал птицу с "жующей" акулой в клюве
В Нидерландах создают кроссовки с подошвой из переработанной жевательной резинки, собранной с улиц
Финская компания планирует запустить в космос спутник с гиперспектральной камерой
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Весенние посиделки в Субботниках и Добровлянах,или Как корреспондент «7 дней» решила томаты выращивать
Человек-гротеск
Привет, Мухомор!
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия