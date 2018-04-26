Джессика Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг с песней "Who We Are" представят Сан-Марино на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Джессика Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг

Возраст: 29 лет, 21 год

Страна: Сан-Марино

Название песни: "Who We Are"

Джессика Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг исполнят песню от Сан-Марино на "Евровидении-2018". Они выступят во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Who We Are", что переводится как "Кто мы такие".

Текст песни Джессики Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг "Who We Are"

Bullied from the moment we were born

We were always on our own

No one ever said we should be proud

Or embrace the fact of standing out

Forward too long, we just played along

Always putting up a show

But that was then, look at us now

All we want is for them to know

We are who we are

And who we are is who we wanna be

We don't have to listen

'Cause all that counts is you and me

And then we'll be rising where we fall, oh, oh

In the middle of storm we're standing tall, oh, standing tall

And if they tell us why we're wrong, oh, oh

Then the love in our hearts will keep us strong, oh, oh

Uh listen up. listen up

It's me, Jenny B, what you get is what you see

As for Jess over here, she's a special VIP

So you better listen carefully

If they dissin' you on Twitter

Don't get sad, don't be bitter, don't give up or be a quitter

Show them you're better (yeah, hell no)

If they say so, get in the car, rev it up, and be it a star

'Cause you know who exactly who we are

Give it to 'em, Jess

We are who we are (yeah)

And who we are is who we wanna be

We don't have to listen (don't listen)

'Cause all that counts is you and me (hey, hey, hey, hey)

And then we'll be rising where we fall, oh, oh yeah, we keep getting up and dusting ourselves off

In the middle of storm we're standing tall (we won't doubt ourselves and we'll be calling their bluff)

Oh, standing tall (this is who we are)

And if they tell us why we're wrong, oh, oh (we will march onward, spreading the love)

Then the love in our hearts will keep us strong, oh, oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)

They can make it silent

But in our hearts we'll never be

And then we'll be rising where we fall, oh, yeah (yeah, yeah)

In the middle of storm we're standing tall, oh, standing tall

And if they tell us why we're wrong, oh, oh, yeah

Then the love in our hearts will keep us strong, oh, oh

На песенном конкурсе страну будут представлять сразу две исполнительницы, которые споют в дуэте. Джессика Мускат родилась на Мальте. Именно там она жила и занималась музыкой. Певица даже дважды пробовалась на "Евровидение" от своей родной страны, но оба раза не прошла отбор. С Дженифер Бренинг она объединилась специально для конкурса. Это выступление стало для них первым совместным. Дженифер Бренинг родилась в Германии и сейчас изучает там международную экономику. Музыкой она занимается с девяти лет, три года она осваивала фортепиано, а потом с головой ушла в пение.

Джессики Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг в социальных сетях:

Джессики Мускат в Instagram

Дженифер Бренинг в Instagram