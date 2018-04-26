Джессика Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг с песней "Who We Are" представят Сан-Марино на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Джессика Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг
Возраст: 29 лет, 21 год
Страна: Сан-Марино
Название песни: "Who We Are"
Джессика Мускат и Дженифер Бренинг исполнят песню от Сан-Марино на "Евровидении-2018". Они выступят во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Who We Are", что переводится как "Кто мы такие".
Bullied from the moment we were born
We were always on our own
No one ever said we should be proud
Or embrace the fact of standing out
Forward too long, we just played along
Always putting up a show
But that was then, look at us now
All we want is for them to know
We are who we are
And who we are is who we wanna be
We don't have to listen
'Cause all that counts is you and me
And then we'll be rising where we fall, oh, oh
In the middle of storm we're standing tall, oh, standing tall
And if they tell us why we're wrong, oh, oh
Then the love in our hearts will keep us strong, oh, oh
Uh listen up. listen up
It's me, Jenny B, what you get is what you see
As for Jess over here, she's a special VIP
So you better listen carefully
If they dissin' you on Twitter
Don't get sad, don't be bitter, don't give up or be a quitter
Show them you're better (yeah, hell no)
If they say so, get in the car, rev it up, and be it a star
'Cause you know who exactly who we are
Give it to 'em, Jess
We are who we are (yeah)
And who we are is who we wanna be
We don't have to listen (don't listen)
'Cause all that counts is you and me (hey, hey, hey, hey)
And then we'll be rising where we fall, oh, oh yeah, we keep getting up and dusting ourselves off
In the middle of storm we're standing tall (we won't doubt ourselves and we'll be calling their bluff)
Oh, standing tall (this is who we are)
And if they tell us why we're wrong, oh, oh (we will march onward, spreading the love)
Then the love in our hearts will keep us strong, oh, oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)
They can make it silent
But in our hearts we'll never be
And then we'll be rising where we fall, oh, yeah (yeah, yeah)
In the middle of storm we're standing tall, oh, standing tall
And if they tell us why we're wrong, oh, oh, yeah
Then the love in our hearts will keep us strong, oh, oh
На песенном конкурсе страну будут представлять сразу две исполнительницы, которые споют в дуэте. Джессика Мускат родилась на Мальте. Именно там она жила и занималась музыкой. Певица даже дважды пробовалась на "Евровидение" от своей родной страны, но оба раза не прошла отбор. С Дженифер Бренинг она объединилась специально для конкурса. Это выступление стало для них первым совместным. Дженифер Бренинг родилась в Германии и сейчас изучает там международную экономику. Музыкой она занимается с девяти лет, три года она осваивала фортепиано, а потом с головой ушла в пение.
