Кристабель с песней "Taboo" представит Мальту на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Кристабель
Возраст: 25 лет
Страна: Мальта
Название песни: "Taboo"
Автор: Джонни Санчез, Томас Джей-сон, Кристабель Борг, Муксу
Кристабель исполнит песню от Мальты на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Taboo", что переводится как "Запрет".
In the silence, you'll find gold
Where you feel warmth, I feel so cold
Can't get no sleep, I'm up till dawn
These demons have broken my goal
And I know
And I know
And I know
That you see my life
In foreign eyes
And I know
And I know
And I know
That you hear my cry
Tears tell no lie
Let our guards down
It's time to break the taboo
Before we all become
Animals, animals
Echoes in my head
Gotta break the taboo
No, we will never be
Criminals, criminals
Sticks and stones
Won't break my soul
Gotta be your own
Miracle, miracle
It's in my bones
Gotta break the taboo
Before we all become
Animals, animals
I know that I am not alone
Let all our thoughts and ghosts unfold
In the darkness, I've found home
But what is next is still unknown
And I know
And I know
And I know
That you hear my cry
Tears tell no lie
Let our guards down
It's time to break the taboo
Before we all become
Animals, animals
Echoes in my head
Gotta break the taboo
No, we will never be
Criminals, criminals
Sticks and stones
Won't break my soul
Gotta be your own
Miracle, miracle
It's in my bones
Gotta break the taboo
Before we all become
Animals, animals
Break the taboo
Break the taboo
Break the taboo
Let our guards down
It's time to break the taboo
Before we all become
Animals, animals
Echoes in my head
Gotta break the taboo
No, we will never be
Criminals, criminals
Sticks and stones
Won't break my soul
Gotta be your own
Miracle, miracle
It's in my bones
Gotta break the taboo
Before we all become
Animals, animals
Кристабель занимается музыкой с самых ранних лет, а первое ее выступление на сцене произошло и вовсе в трехлетнем возрасте. В подростковом возрасте она была ведущей некоторых шоу на мальтийском ТВ. Она принимала участие в отборе на детское "Евровидение", но тогда девушке так и не удалось поехать на песенный конкурс. После этого она еще трижды неудачно пробовалась уже на взрослое “Евровидение”, но только сейчас ей улыбнулась удача.
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.4264 BYN
|2.423 BYN
|2.431 BYN
|USD
|2.0094 BYN
|2.005 BYN
|2.008 BYN
|RUB
|3.2056 BYN
|3.197 BYN
|3.21 BYN