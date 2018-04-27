Кристабель с песней "Taboo" представит Мальту на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Кристабель

Возраст: 25 лет

Страна: Мальта

Название песни: "Taboo"

Автор: Джонни Санчез, Томас Джей-сон, Кристабель Борг, Муксу

Кристабель исполнит песню от Мальты на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Taboo", что переводится как "Запрет".

Текст песни Кристабель "Taboo"

In the silence, you'll find gold

Where you feel warmth, I feel so cold

Can't get no sleep, I'm up till dawn

These demons have broken my goal

And I know

And I know

And I know

That you see my life

In foreign eyes

And I know

And I know

And I know

That you hear my cry

Tears tell no lie

Let our guards down

It's time to break the taboo

Before we all become

Animals, animals

Echoes in my head

Gotta break the taboo

No, we will never be

Criminals, criminals

Sticks and stones

Won't break my soul

Gotta be your own

Miracle, miracle

It's in my bones

Gotta break the taboo

Before we all become

Animals, animals

I know that I am not alone

Let all our thoughts and ghosts unfold

In the darkness, I've found home

But what is next is still unknown

And I know

And I know

And I know

That you hear my cry

Tears tell no lie

Let our guards down

It's time to break the taboo

Before we all become

Animals, animals

Echoes in my head

Gotta break the taboo

No, we will never be

Criminals, criminals

Sticks and stones

Won't break my soul

Gotta be your own

Miracle, miracle

It's in my bones

Gotta break the taboo

Before we all become

Animals, animals

Break the taboo

Break the taboo

Break the taboo

Let our guards down

It's time to break the taboo

Before we all become

Animals, animals

Echoes in my head

Gotta break the taboo

No, we will never be

Criminals, criminals

Sticks and stones

Won't break my soul

Gotta be your own

Miracle, miracle

It's in my bones

Gotta break the taboo

Before we all become

Animals, animals

Кристабель занимается музыкой с самых ранних лет, а первое ее выступление на сцене произошло и вовсе в трехлетнем возрасте. В подростковом возрасте она была ведущей некоторых шоу на мальтийском ТВ. Она принимала участие в отборе на детское "Евровидение", но тогда девушке так и не удалось поехать на песенный конкурс. После этого она еще трижды неудачно пробовалась уже на взрослое “Евровидение”, но только сейчас ей улыбнулась удача.

