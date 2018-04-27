Лаура Ризотто с песней "Funny Girl" представит Латвию на "Евровидении-2018"

Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
27 апреля 2018, Пт
+12°C
Сплошная облачность EUR 2.4446
USD 2.0075
RUB 3.2011
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
Президент
Бюджет прожиточного минимума с 1 мая повышается до Br206,58
Общество
Минжилкомхоз рассказал, в каких случаях не занятые в экономике не будут оплачивать ЖКУ по полным тарифам
Общество
Минстройархитектуры предлагает сохранить очередь для получивших арендное жилье многодетных семей
Общество
Трудовые пенсии в Беларуси с 1 мая увеличатся в среднем на 5,4%
Экономика
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
Кристабель с песней "Taboo" представит Мальту на "Евровидении-2018"
13:05 Культура
В Гомеле движение по нескольким улицам ограничат во время велопробега 29 апреля
12:48 Регионы
Легкий: белорусским журналистам нужно учиться работе в интернет-пространстве
12:42 Общество
ЕАБР заинтересован сотрудничать с европейскими финансовыми институтами в реализации инвестпроектов
12:41 Экономика
Фестиваль уличного творчества "Перекресток" стартует в Пинске в Год малой родины
12:39 Регионы
Лидеры Республики Корея и КНДР намерены подписать мирный договор
12:37 В мире
Легкий: на выставке СМИ особое место займет день региональной прессы
12:36 Общество
До 23 градусов тепла ожидается по юго-западу Беларуси 28 апреля
12:32 Общество
Легкий: проект закона о СМИ проходит этап детальной доработки
12:23 Общество
Жители Витебска и Минска наиболее негативно относятся к нетрезвым за рулем - социальный эксперимент
12:21 Общество
ФОТО: ФПБ предлагает унифицировать практику привлечения работников к материальной ответственности за ущерб нанимателю
12:12 Заголовки новостей
Житель Ивьевского района отдал долг сувенирной банкнотой
12:11 Происшествия
В Минске троллейбус врезался в столб
12:09 Происшествия
Уже 1 мая звезды белорусского спорта разыграют квартиру в Минске и три "Ниссан Джук" от "Евроопт"! Успейте сделать удачную покупку!
12:08 Общество
Работников крупного предприятия в Минске задержали за присвоение денег при командировке
12:03 Происшествия
В БГТУ создан Республиканский научно-практический центр нефтехимических технологий и производств
12:02 Общество
ФОТО: Цветущий Минск
11:58 Заголовки новостей
Минтруда готовит рекомендации по работе комиссий по содействию занятости
11:55 Общество
Директор центра повышения квалификации Островецкого райисполкома выдавал фиктивные свидетельства
11:45 Происшествия
Более 110 км тепловых сетей планируется переложить в Гродненской области в 2018 году
11:41 Регионы
Все новости
Сюжеты
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
СМІ ў Беларусі СМІ ў Беларусі
Год малой родины Год малой родины
День Победы День Победы
Содействие занятости населения Содействие занятости населения
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

Лаура Ризотто с песней "Funny Girl" представит Латвию на "Евровидении-2018"

Культура 27.04.2018 | 11:35
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Лаура Ризотто

Возраст: 23 года

Страна: Латвия

Название песни: "Funny Girl"

Автор: Лаура Ризотто

Лаура Ризотто исполнит песню от Латвии на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Funny Girl", что переводится как "Забавная девочка".

Текст песни Лауры Ризотто "Funny Girl"

Ain't it funny, ain't it funny

Oh, it all started as a joke

But now I'm falling, now I'm falling

The punch line is getting old

 

Cause I've been keeping to myself

For way too long, yeah

 

Ain't it funny, ain't it funny

I made you laugh every time we spoke

I locked my heart in hesitation

But somehow, you cracked the code

 

I tore down my walls

Wrecked the ceiling

Ready to bare it all, but

 

You're looking at her, she's looking at you

I'm falling apart, what can I do

To make you feel that way about me too?

 

And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie

To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside

When you walk in smelling like her perfume

 

What was I thinking?

I'm just the funny girl to you

 

Can you feel me, can you feel me

Like a fire rising in the smoke?

Can you hear me, can you hear me

Open up with every note?

 

Cause I've been playing to myself

For way too long

 

Oh, I tore down my walls

And I wrecked the ceiling

Ready to bare it all

What was I thinking?

 

You're looking at her, she's looking at you

I'm falling apart, what can I do

To make you feel that way about me too?

 

And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie

To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside

When you walk in smelling like her perfume

 

What was I thinking?

I'm just the funny girl to you

 

So tell me what you're looking for

I promise you, I got it all

What does it take to make you see?

I am right here

 

And if you ever need to cry

I'll be the one who makes you laugh

Yeah, I'll be your funny girl

Your funny girl

 

You're looking at her, she's looking at you

I'm falling apart, now what can I do

To make you feel that way about me too?

 

And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie

To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside

When you walk in smelling like her perfume

 

What was I thinking?

I'm just the funny girl to you

Уроженка Рио-де-Жанейро все свое детство провела на две страны – Бразилию и США. Ее бабушка жила в Латвии. Обучалась Лаура в престижном музыкальном колледже в Бостоне, а также окончила Калифорнийский институт искусств. Как исполнительница она наиболее известна в Бразилии. Девушка сама пишет свои песни. За свою музыкальную карьеру Лауре удалось поработать с такими знаменитостями как Деми Ловато и Дженнифер Лопес.

Лаура Ризотто в социальных сетях:

Лаура Ризотто в Instagram Лаура Ризотто в Instagram

Лаура Ризотто в Facebook Лаура Ризотто в Facebook

Лаура Ризотто в Twitter Лаура Ризотто в Twitter

﻿
Теги
Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
Гороскоп на завтра
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4446 BYN 2.424 BYN 2.433 BYN
USD
2.0075 BYN 2.006 BYN 2.008 BYN
RUB
3.2011 BYN 3.192 BYN 3.209 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко поручил завершить строительство нового моста через Припять к 7 ноября
Все видео

Фотоновости

Цветущий Минск
Все фото

Инфографика

Население Беларуси Численность населения Беларуси на 1 апреля составила 9 484,3 тыс. человек и по сравнению с началом 2018 года сократилась на 7,5 тыс. В первом квартале в республике родились 23 536 детей, что на 1 640 детей (на 6,5%) меньше, чем за тот же период 2017 года.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Беларусь придает большое значение развитию взаимовыгодных отношений с ЮАР - Лукашенко
Лукашенко поздравил Короля Нидерландов с национальным праздником
Политика
Лидия Ермошина "Нужно исходить из жизни общества" - Ермошина о перспективе проведения референдума
Дни культуры Вьетнама планируется провести в Беларуси в июне
Сенаторы будут направлять законопроекты для анализа райсоветам депутатов
Экономика
ЕАБР заинтересован сотрудничать с европейскими финансовыми институтами в реализации инвестпроектов
"Белгоспищепром" и ЕБРР подписали меморандум по подготовке "Криницы" к приватизации
МНС напоминает физлицам о необходимости уплатить подоходный налог за 2017 год до 15 мая
Происшествия
Фото из архива Должностные лица трех предприятий в Могилевской области обвиняются во взяточничестве
Житель Ивьевского района отдал долг сувенирной банкнотой
В Минске троллейбус врезался в столб
Общество
Василий и Ирина даже не мечтали, что в придачу к обычному соусу получат ключи от квартиры в Минске! "Жена всегда верила, что я выиграю!" Квартиру от "Евроопт" выиграл столичный предприниматель Василий Стрелковский
Легкий: белорусским журналистам нужно учиться работе в интернет-пространстве
Легкий: на выставке СМИ особое место займет день региональной прессы
Регионы
РЕПОРТАЖ: Кто ищет, тот найдет - в Минске прошла весенняя ярмарка вакансий
В Гомеле движение по нескольким улицам ограничат во время велопробега 29 апреля
Фестиваль уличного творчества "Перекресток" стартует в Пинске в Год малой родины
Спорт
Виктория Чайка. Фото из архива Белорусская спортсменка Виктория Чайка выиграла этап Кубка мира по пулевой стрельбе
Женская сборная Беларуси по волейболу (U-19) успешно стартовала в квалификации к ЧЕ
Белорусские спортсмены не вышли в плей-офф ЧМ по керлингу в миксте
Технологии
В Беларуси растет популярность LTE
Мобильное приложение по созданию электронных очередей на массовых мероприятиях презентовали в Минске
США испытали межконтинентальную баллистическую ракету Minuteman III
В мире
Ким Чен Ын и Мун Чжэ Ин. Фото AP Лидеры Республики Корея и КНДР намерены подписать мирный договор
Гонконгскую фондовую биржу впервые за 127 лет возглавила женщина
Десять израильских подростков погибли во время паводка у Мертвого моря
Калейдоскоп
Принц Гарри и Принц Уильям Принц Уильям станет шафером на свадьбе своего брата Гарри с Меган Маркл
Студия Ghibli показала эскизы тематического парка по мультфильмам Миядзаки
Астрономы нашли самый крупный во Вселенной объект
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Весенние посиделки в Субботниках и Добровлянах,или Как корреспондент «7 дней» решила томаты выращивать
Человек-гротеск
Привет, Мухомор!
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия