Лаура Ризотто с песней "Funny Girl" представит Латвию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Лаура Ризотто

Возраст: 23 года

Страна: Латвия

Название песни: "Funny Girl"

Автор: Лаура Ризотто

Лаура Ризотто исполнит песню от Латвии на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Funny Girl", что переводится как "Забавная девочка".

Текст песни Лауры Ризотто "Funny Girl"

Ain't it funny, ain't it funny

Oh, it all started as a joke

But now I'm falling, now I'm falling

The punch line is getting old

Cause I've been keeping to myself

For way too long, yeah

Ain't it funny, ain't it funny

I made you laugh every time we spoke

I locked my heart in hesitation

But somehow, you cracked the code

I tore down my walls

Wrecked the ceiling

Ready to bare it all, but

You're looking at her, she's looking at you

I'm falling apart, what can I do

To make you feel that way about me too?

And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie

To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside

When you walk in smelling like her perfume

What was I thinking?

I'm just the funny girl to you

Can you feel me, can you feel me

Like a fire rising in the smoke?

Can you hear me, can you hear me

Open up with every note?

Cause I've been playing to myself

For way too long

Oh, I tore down my walls

And I wrecked the ceiling

Ready to bare it all

What was I thinking?

You're looking at her, she's looking at you

I'm falling apart, what can I do

To make you feel that way about me too?

And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie

To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside

When you walk in smelling like her perfume

What was I thinking?

I'm just the funny girl to you

So tell me what you're looking for

I promise you, I got it all

What does it take to make you see?

I am right here

And if you ever need to cry

I'll be the one who makes you laugh

Yeah, I'll be your funny girl

Your funny girl

You're looking at her, she's looking at you

I'm falling apart, now what can I do

To make you feel that way about me too?

And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie

To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside

When you walk in smelling like her perfume

What was I thinking?

I'm just the funny girl to you

Уроженка Рио-де-Жанейро все свое детство провела на две страны – Бразилию и США. Ее бабушка жила в Латвии. Обучалась Лаура в престижном музыкальном колледже в Бостоне, а также окончила Калифорнийский институт искусств. Как исполнительница она наиболее известна в Бразилии. Девушка сама пишет свои песни. За свою музыкальную карьеру Лауре удалось поработать с такими знаменитостями как Деми Ловато и Дженнифер Лопес.

