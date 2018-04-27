Лаура Ризотто с песней "Funny Girl" представит Латвию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Лаура Ризотто
Возраст: 23 года
Страна: Латвия
Название песни: "Funny Girl"
Автор: Лаура Ризотто
Лаура Ризотто исполнит песню от Латвии на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Funny Girl", что переводится как "Забавная девочка".
Ain't it funny, ain't it funny
Oh, it all started as a joke
But now I'm falling, now I'm falling
The punch line is getting old
Cause I've been keeping to myself
For way too long, yeah
Ain't it funny, ain't it funny
I made you laugh every time we spoke
I locked my heart in hesitation
But somehow, you cracked the code
I tore down my walls
Wrecked the ceiling
Ready to bare it all, but
You're looking at her, she's looking at you
I'm falling apart, what can I do
To make you feel that way about me too?
And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie
To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside
When you walk in smelling like her perfume
What was I thinking?
I'm just the funny girl to you
Can you feel me, can you feel me
Like a fire rising in the smoke?
Can you hear me, can you hear me
Open up with every note?
Cause I've been playing to myself
For way too long
Oh, I tore down my walls
And I wrecked the ceiling
Ready to bare it all
What was I thinking?
You're looking at her, she's looking at you
I'm falling apart, what can I do
To make you feel that way about me too?
And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie
To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside
When you walk in smelling like her perfume
What was I thinking?
I'm just the funny girl to you
So tell me what you're looking for
I promise you, I got it all
What does it take to make you see?
I am right here
And if you ever need to cry
I'll be the one who makes you laugh
Yeah, I'll be your funny girl
Your funny girl
You're looking at her, she's looking at you
I'm falling apart, now what can I do
To make you feel that way about me too?
And it's getting hard, I'm not gonna lie
To keep in the dark all I'm feeling inside
When you walk in smelling like her perfume
What was I thinking?
I'm just the funny girl to you
Уроженка Рио-де-Жанейро все свое детство провела на две страны – Бразилию и США. Ее бабушка жила в Латвии. Обучалась Лаура в престижном музыкальном колледже в Бостоне, а также окончила Калифорнийский институт искусств. Как исполнительница она наиболее известна в Бразилии. Девушка сама пишет свои песни. За свою музыкальную карьеру Лауре удалось поработать с такими знаменитостями как Деми Ловато и Дженнифер Лопес.
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.4446 BYN
|2.424 BYN
|2.433 BYN
|USD
|2.0075 BYN
|2.006 BYN
|2.008 BYN
|RUB
|3.2011 BYN
|3.192 BYN
|3.209 BYN