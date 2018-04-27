Михаэль Шульте с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone" представит Германию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Михаэль Шульте
Возраст: 27 лет
Страна: Германия
Название песни: "You Let Me Walk Alone"
Михаэль Шульте исполнит песню от Германии на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит сразу в финале (12 мая) с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone", что переводится как "Ты оставил меня одного на этом пути".
I'm a dreamer, a make believer
I was told that you were too
I love the silence and a clear horizon
And I got that all from you
Every now and then I'm drawn to places
Where I hear your voice or see your face and
Every little thought will lead me right back to you
I was born from one love of two hearts
We were three kids and a loving mom
You made this place a home
A shelter from the storm
You said I had one life and a true heart
I tried my best and I came so far
But you will never know
‘Cause you let me walk this road alone
My childhood hero will always be you
And no one else comes close
I thought you'd lead me when my life's misleading
That's when I miss you most
Every now and then I'm drawn to places
Where I hear your voice or see your face and
Every little thought will lead me right back to you
I was born from one love of two hearts
We were three kids and a loving mom
You made this place a home
A shelter from the storm
You said I had one life and a true heart
I tried my best and I came so far
But you will never know
‘Cause you let me walk this road alone
Whoa, oh oh
Whoa, oh oh
Whoa, oh oh
I was born from one love of two hearts
We were three kids and a loving mom
You made this place a home
A shelter from the storm
You said I had one life and a true heart
I tried my best and I came so far
But you will never know
‘Cause you let me walk this road alone
Михаэль Шульте родился в Эккернферде, городе на севере Германии. Петь он начал очень рано, а гитару и фортепиано стал изучать в семилетнем возрасте. Успех пришел к нему после того, как юноша открыл свой канал на YouTube, где выкладывал кавер-версии популярных песен. Сейчас за его творчеством следят около 200 тысяч подписчиков. Песня "You Let Me Walk Alone", которую Михаэль исполнит в финале "Евровидения", посвящена его умершему отцу.
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.4264 BYN
|2.423 BYN
|2.429 BYN
|USD
|2.0094 BYN
|2.005 BYN
|2.008 BYN
|RUB
|3.2056 BYN
|3.196 BYN
|3.21 BYN