Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
27 апреля 2018, Пт
+7°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4264
USD 2.0094
RUB 3.2056
Главное
Александр Лукашенко во время посещения комбината Лукашенко поручил проанализировать все молокоперерабатывающие предприятия по трем критериям
Президент
Лукашенко о реконструкции моста через Припять: здесь нельзя поскупиться
Президент
Бюджет прожиточного минимума с 1 мая повышается до Br206,58
Общество
Минжилкомхоз рассказал, в каких случаях не занятые в экономике не будут оплачивать ЖКУ по полным тарифам
Общество
Трудовые пенсии в Беларуси с 1 мая увеличатся в среднем на 5,4%
Экономика
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
Хоккеисты сборной Беларуси потерпели поражение от Норвегии в "Евровызове"
21:19 Спорт
Иностранные специалисты активно изучают белорусский опыт организации единого экспертного ведомства
21:15 Общество
Более 1 тыс. фур ожидают въезда в Литву
20:56 Общество
Национальный этап Всемирных детских Игр победителей пройдет в Беларуси
20:53 Спорт
Матерям четверых детей декретный отпуск нужно включать в общий трудовой стаж в полном объеме - ФПБ
20:39 Общество
Михаэль Шульте с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone" представит Германию на "Евровидении-2018"
20:33 Культура
Генсек НОК Франции высоко оценил ход подготовки Беларуси к Европейским играм
20:30 Спорт
ФОТО: Лукашенко посетил Туровский молочный комбинат
20:07 Заголовки новостей
ФПБ предлагает пересмотреть вопрос о повышении платы за общежития
20:03 Общество
SuRie с песней "Storm" представит Великобританию на "Евровидении-2018"
19:59 Культура
Разыскиваемый в Минске десятилетний мальчик найден
19:53 Происшествия
Число предприятий с задолженностью по выплате зарплаты в Беларуси за год сократилось более чем на 20%
19:52 Экономика
ВИДЕО: Открытие сезона фонтанов в Минске
19:44 Заголовки новостей
Крупная партия алкогольного полуфабриката обнаружена в Молодечненском районе
19:31 Происшествия
Профсоюзы за 2017 год восстановили 86 незаконно уволенных работников
19:22 Общество
Бенджамин Ингроссо с песней "Dance You Off" представит Швецию на "Евровидении-2018"
19:15 Культура
ФОТО: Машины ГАИ с приборами фотофиксации нарушений парковки начали работать в Минске
18:57 Заголовки новостей
Замглавы МИД Беларуси и госсекретарь МИД Швеции обсудили развитие экономического сотрудничества
18:56 Экономика
Лукашенко поручил проанализировать все молокоперерабатывающие предприятия по трем критериям
18:55 Президент
Фестиваль ART-MINSK представляет идентичность и чувства белорусов - арт-критик
18:49 Культура
Все новости
Сюжеты
Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2018 в Дании Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2018 в Дании
Европейские игры - 2019 Европейские игры - 2019
Рабочие поездки Президента Рабочие поездки Президента
Содействие занятости населения Содействие занятости населения
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

Михаэль Шульте с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone" представит Германию на "Евровидении-2018"

Культура 27.04.2018 | 20:33
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Михаэль Шульте

Возраст: 27 лет

Страна: Германия

Название песни: "You Let Me Walk Alone"

Михаэль Шульте исполнит песню от Германии на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит сразу в финале (12 мая) с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone", что переводится как "Ты оставил меня одного на этом пути".

Текст песни Михаэля Шульте "You Let Me Walk Alone"

I'm a dreamer, a make believer

I was told that you were too

I love the silence and a clear horizon

And I got that all from you

Every now and then I'm drawn to places

Where I hear your voice or see your face and

Every little thought will lead me right back to you

I was born from one love of two hearts

We were three kids and a loving mom

You made this place a home

A shelter from the storm

You said I had one life and a true heart

I tried my best and I came so far

But you will never know

‘Cause you let me walk this road alone

My childhood hero will always be you

And no one else comes close

I thought you'd lead me when my life's misleading

That's when I miss you most

Every now and then I'm drawn to places

Where I hear your voice or see your face and

Every little thought will lead me right back to you

I was born from one love of two hearts

We were three kids and a loving mom

You made this place a home

A shelter from the storm

You said I had one life and a true heart

I tried my best and I came so far

But you will never know

‘Cause you let me walk this road alone

Whoa, oh oh

Whoa, oh oh

Whoa, oh oh

I was born from one love of two hearts

We were three kids and a loving mom

You made this place a home

A shelter from the storm

You said I had one life and a true heart

I tried my best and I came so far

But you will never know

‘Cause you let me walk this road alone

Михаэль Шульте родился в Эккернферде, городе на севере Германии. Петь он начал очень рано, а гитару и фортепиано стал изучать в семилетнем возрасте. Успех пришел к нему после того, как юноша открыл свой канал на YouTube, где выкладывал кавер-версии популярных песен. Сейчас за его творчеством следят около 200 тысяч подписчиков. Песня "You Let Me Walk Alone", которую Михаэль исполнит в финале "Евровидения", посвящена его умершему отцу.

Михаэль Шульте в социальных сетях:

Михаэль Шульте в Instagram Михаэль Шульте в Instagram

Михаэль Шульте в Facebook Михаэль Шульте в Facebook

Михаэль Шульте в Twitter Михаэль Шульте в Twitter

﻿
Теги
Германия, Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
TB программа
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4264 BYN 2.423 BYN 2.429 BYN
USD
2.0094 BYN 2.005 BYN 2.008 BYN
RUB
3.2056 BYN 3.196 BYN 3.21 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Открытие сезона фонтанов в Минске
Все видео

Фотоновости

Лукашенко посетил Туровский молочный комбинат
Все фото

Инфографика

Организация переправы в Житковичском районе Паромная переправа через Припять работает по регулярному графику с 6.00 до 20.00.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
Лукашенко поручил проанализировать все молокоперерабатывающие предприятия по трем критериям
Лукашенко о реконструкции моста через Припять: здесь нельзя поскупиться
Политика
Фото с сайта МИД Перспективы участия Беларуси в "Восточном партнерстве" обсуждены в Минске
Беларусь приветствует проведение межкорейского саммита - МИД
МИД Беларуси о ноте МИД Литвы: информация о "пожаре" используется в откровенно политических целях
Экономика
Фото из архива Леонид Заяц и Александр Суриков обсудили вопросы торговли и регулирования общего рынка молока Беларуси и России
Число предприятий с задолженностью по выплате зарплаты в Беларуси за год сократилось более чем на 20%
Замглавы МИД Беларуси и госсекретарь МИД Швеции обсудили развитие экономического сотрудничества
Происшествия
Фото из архива Экс-директор брестского представительства "Пинскдрева" похитила у предприятия более Br12,2 тыс.
Разыскиваемый в Минске десятилетний мальчик найден
Крупная партия алкогольного полуфабриката обнаружена в Молодечненском районе
Общество
Василий и Ирина даже не мечтали, что в придачу к обычному соусу получат ключи от квартиры в Минске! "Жена всегда верила, что я выиграю!" Квартиру от "Евроопт" выиграл столичный предприниматель Василий Стрелковский
Иностранные специалисты активно изучают белорусский опыт организации единого экспертного ведомства
Более 1 тыс. фур ожидают въезда в Литву
Регионы
РЕПОРТАЖ: Кто ищет, тот найдет - в Минске прошла весенняя ярмарка вакансий
Куда пойти в Минске в выходные: H.O.G. Spring Challenge 2018, футбол вслепую и концерт "Сплин"
В СЭЗ "Витебск" в 2018 году планируется реализовать не менее десяти инвестпроектов
Спорт
Во время матча Хоккеисты сборной Беларуси потерпели поражение от Норвегии в "Евровызове"
Национальный этап Всемирных детских Игр победителей пройдет в Беларуси
Генсек НОК Франции высоко оценил ход подготовки Беларуси к Европейским играм
Технологии
В Беларуси растет популярность LTE
Мобильное приложение по созданию электронных очередей на массовых мероприятиях презентовали в Минске
США испытали межконтинентальную баллистическую ракету Minuteman III
В мире
Ким Чен Ын и Мун Чжэ Ин. Фото Синьхуа - БЕЛТА Лидер Республики Корея осенью посетит КНДР
В Китае неизвестный напал на детей: 7 погибли, 19 ранены
Этап Гран-при Формулы 1 в Баку вошел в рейтинг наиболее привлекательных туристических событий
Калейдоскоп
Принц Гарри и Принц Уильям Принц Уильям станет шафером на свадьбе своего брата Гарри с Меган Маркл
Джонни Депп не приехал на презентацию сиквела "Фантастических тварей" из-за бывшей супруги
Студия Ghibli показала эскизы тематического парка по мультфильмам Миядзаки
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Весенние посиделки в Субботниках и Добровлянах,или Как корреспондент «7 дней» решила томаты выращивать
Человек-гротеск
Привет, Мухомор!
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия