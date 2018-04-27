Михаэль Шульте с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone" представит Германию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Михаэль Шульте

Возраст: 27 лет

Страна: Германия

Название песни: "You Let Me Walk Alone"

Михаэль Шульте исполнит песню от Германии на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит сразу в финале (12 мая) с песней "You Let Me Walk Alone", что переводится как "Ты оставил меня одного на этом пути".

Текст песни Михаэля Шульте "You Let Me Walk Alone"

I'm a dreamer, a make believer

I was told that you were too

I love the silence and a clear horizon

And I got that all from you

Every now and then I'm drawn to places

Where I hear your voice or see your face and

Every little thought will lead me right back to you

I was born from one love of two hearts

We were three kids and a loving mom

You made this place a home

A shelter from the storm

You said I had one life and a true heart

I tried my best and I came so far

But you will never know

‘Cause you let me walk this road alone

My childhood hero will always be you

And no one else comes close

I thought you'd lead me when my life's misleading

That's when I miss you most

Every now and then I'm drawn to places

Where I hear your voice or see your face and

Every little thought will lead me right back to you

I was born from one love of two hearts

We were three kids and a loving mom

You made this place a home

A shelter from the storm

You said I had one life and a true heart

I tried my best and I came so far

But you will never know

‘Cause you let me walk this road alone

Whoa, oh oh

Whoa, oh oh

Whoa, oh oh

I was born from one love of two hearts

We were three kids and a loving mom

You made this place a home

A shelter from the storm

You said I had one life and a true heart

I tried my best and I came so far

But you will never know

‘Cause you let me walk this road alone

Михаэль Шульте родился в Эккернферде, городе на севере Германии. Петь он начал очень рано, а гитару и фортепиано стал изучать в семилетнем возрасте. Успех пришел к нему после того, как юноша открыл свой канал на YouTube, где выкладывал кавер-версии популярных песен. Сейчас за его творчеством следят около 200 тысяч подписчиков. Песня "You Let Me Walk Alone", которую Михаэль исполнит в финале "Евровидения", посвящена его умершему отцу.

Михаэль Шульте в социальных сетях:

Михаэль Шульте в Instagram

Михаэль Шульте в Facebook

Михаэль Шульте в Twitter