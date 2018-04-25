Миколас Йозеф с песней "Lie to Me" представит Чехию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Миколас Йозеф
Возраст: 22 года
Страна: Чехия
Название песни: "Lie to Me"
Автор: Миколас Йозеф
Миколас Йозеф исполнит песню от Чехии на Евровидении-2018. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Lie to Me", что переводится как "Солги мне".
Oh oh she a good girl at home but
her skirt goes up like Marilyn Monroe's
Papa likes the drama mama hotter then lava
She rocking high heels Prada her face like Madonna
By the way she moved got me making a puddle
Baby I already knew you would be nothing but a trouble
Damn it everybody knows she never loved for real
Honey bunny up all night wannabe couplegoals queen
I know you 'bop-whop-a-lu bop' on his wood bamboo when
you were still seeing me and well he didn't even knew hmmm...
But God damn it come and count to three now sit down GGY I'm on fire
Come and lie to me
Lie to me oh baby come a little closer
Lie to me
Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder
Lie to me
Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be
Now you love somebody new I always knew
So come and give it to me
When the beat dropped she dropped
Dropped it like its hot and now without a
second thought she got me doing what I'm not
Then it got heavy
Mom I'm feeling home already but steady
Plenty motherfuckers wanna eat my spaghetti
Then she got one of my friends
She got him dripping on wood
I know it hurt so bad but it feels so good
Quit sweet talking me now baby I don't give a fu*k you
should have thought about me before you fu*ked him at the club
I know you 'bop-whop-a-lu bop' on his wood bamboo when
you were still seeing me and well he didn't even knew hmmm...
But God damn it come and count to three now sit down GGY I'm on fire
Come and lie to me
Lie to me oh baby come a little closer
Lie to me
Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder
Lie to me
Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be
Now you love somebody new I always knew
So come and give it to me
You know I like it
When you lie lie lie
You look so good
When you lie lie lie
Set my camel in the mood... when you lie
Come and lie to me
Lie to me oh baby come a little closer
Lie to me
Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder
Lie to me
Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be
Now you love somebody new I always knew
So come and give it to me
Миколас Йозеф воспитывался в творческой семье, где все увлекались музыкой. Первым его музыкальным увлечением стала гитара. С 15-летнего возраста он стал сотрудничать с местными продюсерами и выступал на торжественных мероприятиях в клубах и на площадях Праги. Высшее образование по специальности драматического актера он получил в Академии музыкального и драматического искусства в Лондоне. Во время учебы подрабатывал моделью, однако потом бросил это дело ради музыки. В 2017 году ему предлагали поучаствовать в национальном отборе на Евровидение, но парень отказался, так как предложенная композиция, по мнению артиста, ему не подходила.
