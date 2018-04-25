Миколас Йозеф с песней "Lie to Me" представит Чехию на Евровидении-2018

Мобильная версия
25 апреля 2018
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Нацбанк сохраняет планы по отмене обязательной продажи валютной выручки с середины года
Экономика
Кобяков вручил госнаграды более чем 100 представителям различных сфер
Общество
Беларусь намерена сохранить объемы поставок молочной продукции в Россию на уровне 2017 года - Минсельхозпрод
Экономика
Лесхозы Минской области планируют увеличить заготовку березового сока до 4 тыс. т
14:17 Регионы
В Германии 350 детей поместили в карантин после утечки химиката в школе
14:16 В мире
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
14:09 Экономика
Делегация Марокко презентовала в НОК Беларуси заявку на проведение ЧМ-2026 по футболу
14:04 Спорт
Специалисты рекомендуют не отказываться от экстренной профилактики антибиотиками после укуса клеща
14:02 Общество
В Глубокском районе три сотрудника природоохранного ведомства покрывали браконьеров
13:58 Происшествия
На втором энергоблоке БелАЭС завершилась сварка двух стыков главного циркуляционного трубопровода
13:58 Экономика
Пять белорусских птицефабрик начнут поставки продукции в Китай
13:51 Экономика
ФОТО: Фестиваль военных оркестров стран ШОС открылся в Пекине
13:48 Заголовки новостей
МВД: защитное предписание домашним агрессорам должно выноситься сразу после установления факта насилия
13:37 Общество
Женская сборная Беларуси по теннису поднялась на третье место в мировом командном рейтинге
13:36 Спорт
Обвиняемые по делу о порче 170 т мяса на Гомельском мясокомбинате приговорены к срокам до 6 лет
13:28 Происшествия
Более 50 организаций Минска предлагают безработным общественные оплачиваемые работы
13:28 Регионы
Евро на торгах 25 апреля подорожал, доллар и российский рубль подешевели
13:26 Экономика
Продюсер "Очень странных дел" уверен, что у сериала будет 4 сезон
13:22 Калейдоскоп
Кобяков вручил госнаграды более чем 100 представителям различных сфер
13:14 Общество
Вопросы безопасности детей обсудят на Минском областном родительском собрании
13:13 Регионы
Белорусская делегация отправится на "Евровидение" в Лиссабон 28 апреля
13:11 Культура
Элина Нечаева с песней "La Forza" представит Эстонию на Евровидении-2018
13:05 Культура
В Витебской области подкормку озимых зерновых и крестоцветных завершат в ближайшие дни
13:00 Регионы
Сюжеты
СМІ ў Беларусі СМІ ў Беларусі
Улучшение условий ведения бизнеса Улучшение условий ведения бизнеса
Строительство АЭС в Беларуси Строительство АЭС в Беларуси
Ситуация на валютном рынке Ситуация на валютном рынке
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Посевная кампания Посевная кампания
Миколас Йозеф с песней "Lie to Me" представит Чехию на Евровидении-2018

Культура 25.04.2018 | 11:04
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Миколас Йозеф

Возраст: 22 года

Страна: Чехия

Название песни: "Lie to Me"

Автор: Миколас Йозеф

Миколас Йозеф исполнит песню от Чехии на Евровидении-2018. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Lie to Me", что переводится как "Солги мне".

Текст песни Миколаса Йозефа "Lie to Me"

Oh oh she a good girl at home but

her skirt goes up like Marilyn Monroe's

Papa likes the drama mama hotter then lava

She rocking high heels Prada her face like Madonna

By the way she moved got me making a puddle

Baby I already knew you would be nothing but a trouble

Damn it everybody knows she never loved for real

Honey bunny up all night wannabe couplegoals queen

I know you 'bop-whop-a-lu bop' on his wood bamboo when

you were still seeing me and well he didn't even knew hmmm...

But God damn it come and count to three now sit down GGY I'm on fire

Come and lie to me

Lie to me oh baby come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new I always knew

So come and give it to me

When the beat dropped she dropped

Dropped it like its hot and now without a

second thought she got me doing what I'm not

Then it got heavy

Mom I'm feeling home already but steady

Plenty motherfuckers wanna eat my spaghetti

Then she got one of my friends

She got him dripping on wood

I know it hurt so bad but it feels so good

Quit sweet talking me now baby I don't give a fu*k you

should have thought about me before you fu*ked him at the club

I know you 'bop-whop-a-lu bop' on his wood bamboo when

you were still seeing me and well he didn't even knew hmmm...

But God damn it come and count to three now sit down GGY I'm on fire

Come and lie to me

Lie to me oh baby come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new I always knew

So come and give it to me

You know I like it

When you lie lie lie

You look so good

When you lie lie lie

Set my camel in the mood... when you lie

Come and lie to me

Lie to me oh baby come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new I always knew

So come and give it to me

Миколас Йозеф воспитывался в творческой семье, где все увлекались музыкой. Первым его музыкальным увлечением стала гитара. С 15-летнего возраста он стал сотрудничать с местными продюсерами и выступал на торжественных мероприятиях в клубах и на площадях Праги. Высшее образование по специальности драматического актера он получил в Академии музыкального и драматического искусства в Лондоне. Во время учебы подрабатывал моделью, однако потом бросил это дело ради музыки. В 2017 году ему предлагали поучаствовать в национальном отборе на Евровидение, но парень отказался, так как предложенная композиция, по мнению артиста, ему не подходила.

Миколас Йозеф в социальных сетях:

Миколас Йозеф в Instagram Миколас Йозеф в Instagram

﻿
Евровидение, конкурс, музыка, Чехия
Новости рубрики Культура
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко не видит необходимости в укрупнении районов
Лукашенко считает возможным вернуться к вопросу предоставления земельных участков в пригородах
Политика
Андрей Кобяков. Фото из архива Состоялся телефонный разговор между премьер-министром Беларуси и и.о. премьер-министра Армении
Посол Беларуси в Великобритании Алейник удостоен в Лондоне награды "Дипломат года"
В Послании Президента предложены пути развития экономики и гражданского общества - Мясникович
Экономика
Фото из архива Нацбанк принимает необходимые меры для достижения цели по инфляции не выше 6% в 2018 году
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
На втором энергоблоке БелАЭС завершилась сварка двух стыков главного циркуляционного трубопровода
Происшествия
Обвиняемые по делу о порче 170 т мяса на Гомельском мясокомбинате приговорены к срокам до 6 лет
В Глубокском районе три сотрудника природоохранного ведомства покрывали браконьеров
КГК Гродненской области выявил факты необоснованного получения пособия по уходу за инвалидом
Общество
Каждый день в игре "Удача в придачу!" будет разыгрываться более 5 000 призов! С 24 апреля ПРИЗЫ в игре "Удача в придачу!" от "Евроопт" разыгрываются КАЖДЫЙ ДЕНЬ!
Журнал "Бизнес-ревю" возобновляет выход после годичного перерыва
Специалисты рекомендуют не отказываться от экстренной профилактики антибиотиками после укуса клеща
Регионы
Фото из архива Субсидии на открытие собственного дела в этом году получат 170 безработных минчан
Лесхозы Минской области планируют увеличить заготовку березового сока до 4 тыс. т
Более 50 организаций Минска предлагают безработным общественные оплачиваемые работы
Спорт
Женская сборная Беларуси по теннису поднялась на третье место в мировом командном рейтинге
Делегация Марокко презентовала в НОК Беларуси заявку на проведение ЧМ-2026 по футболу
Виталий Булыга стал спортивным директором ФК "Динамо-Минск"
Технологии
Фото из архива Около 30 компаний в Беларуси оштрафовали за нелицензионное ПО Microsoft
Белорусские банки могут получить право заключать смарт-контракты
Видеофакт: первое видео, опубликованное на YouTube 13 лет назад
В мире
Фото Синьхуа-БЕЛТА В Торонто при наезде микроавтобуса на пешеходов погибли 10 человек
В Германии 350 детей поместили в карантин после утечки химиката в школе
В Индонезии произошел пожар на нефтяной скважине: 15 человек погибли, 40 ранены
Калейдоскоп
По "Ходячим мертвецам" могут снять полнометражный фильм
Продюсер "Очень странных дел" уверен, что у сериала будет 4 сезон
Полиция Швейцарии хочет оштрафовать утку за превышение скорости
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
