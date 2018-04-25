Миколас Йозеф с песней "Lie to Me" представит Чехию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Миколас Йозеф

Возраст: 22 года

Страна: Чехия

Название песни: "Lie to Me"

Автор: Миколас Йозеф

Миколас Йозеф исполнит песню от Чехии на Евровидении-2018. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Lie to Me", что переводится как "Солги мне".

Текст песни Миколаса Йозефа "Lie to Me"

Oh oh she a good girl at home but

her skirt goes up like Marilyn Monroe's

Papa likes the drama mama hotter then lava

She rocking high heels Prada her face like Madonna

By the way she moved got me making a puddle

Baby I already knew you would be nothing but a trouble

Damn it everybody knows she never loved for real

Honey bunny up all night wannabe couplegoals queen

I know you 'bop-whop-a-lu bop' on his wood bamboo when

you were still seeing me and well he didn't even knew hmmm...

But God damn it come and count to three now sit down GGY I'm on fire

Come and lie to me

Lie to me oh baby come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new I always knew

So come and give it to me

When the beat dropped she dropped

Dropped it like its hot and now without a

second thought she got me doing what I'm not

Then it got heavy

Mom I'm feeling home already but steady

Plenty motherfuckers wanna eat my spaghetti

Then she got one of my friends

She got him dripping on wood

I know it hurt so bad but it feels so good

Quit sweet talking me now baby I don't give a fu*k you

should have thought about me before you fu*ked him at the club

I know you 'bop-whop-a-lu bop' on his wood bamboo when

you were still seeing me and well he didn't even knew hmmm...

But God damn it come and count to three now sit down GGY I'm on fire

Come and lie to me

Lie to me oh baby come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new I always knew

So come and give it to me

You know I like it

When you lie lie lie

You look so good

When you lie lie lie

Set my camel in the mood... when you lie

Come and lie to me

Lie to me oh baby come a little closer

Lie to me

Lie to me oh baby lean upon my shoulder

Lie to me

Get down on my body and love me like it was always meant to be

Now you love somebody new I always knew

So come and give it to me

Миколас Йозеф воспитывался в творческой семье, где все увлекались музыкой. Первым его музыкальным увлечением стала гитара. С 15-летнего возраста он стал сотрудничать с местными продюсерами и выступал на торжественных мероприятиях в клубах и на площадях Праги. Высшее образование по специальности драматического актера он получил в Академии музыкального и драматического искусства в Лондоне. Во время учебы подрабатывал моделью, однако потом бросил это дело ради музыки. В 2017 году ему предлагали поучаствовать в национальном отборе на Евровидение, но парень отказался, так как предложенная композиция, по мнению артиста, ему не подходила.

Миколас Йозеф в социальных сетях:

Миколас Йозеф в Instagram