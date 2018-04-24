Мобильная версия
24 апреля 2018, Вт
Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Беларусь продвинулась в выстраивании диалога с государствами Европы - Лукашенко
Президент
Лукашенко поручил ежегодно увеличивать долю расходов на социальные нужды
Президент
В Беларуси растет количество вакансий, а неполная занятость сокращается
Общество
В ДТП во Владимирской области с участием водителя из Беларуси погибли два человека
20:53 Происшествия
Цифровизация повышает конкурентоспособность всех сфер экономики - Попков
20:35 Экономика
Нетта Барзилай с песней "Toy" представит Израиль на Евровидении-2018
20:35 Культура
ЕЭК снизила таможенные пошлины на компоненты железнодорожных вагонов и комплектующие для часов
20:21 Экономика
Межрайонные онкодиспансеры Беларуси переориентируют на раннее выявление рака
20:13 Общество
Белорусская Лара Фабиан даст первый сольный концерт в родном Витебске
20:09 Культура
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко: у Беларуси нет излишних геополитических амбиций, но нет и комплекса аутсайдера
19:57 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Беларусь продвинулась в выстраивании диалога с государствами Европы - Лукашенко
19:50 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко поручил активнее вовлекать малый и средний бизнес в экспортное направление
19:49 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Президент: борьба с коррупцией в Беларуси была и будет самой решительной и прозрачной
19:32 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко: Беларусь продолжит строить цифровую экономику
19:31 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко поручил ежегодно увеличивать долю расходов на социальные нужды
19:30 Заголовки новостей
ВИДЕО: Лукашенко: внутренний потенциал позволяет нашей экономике расти независимо от конъюнктуры цен
19:25 Заголовки новостей
Бондарь: на культурные проекты в 2017 году госорганизациям оказана спонсорская помощь на Br6,4 млн
19:22 Культура
РЕПОРТАЖ: Каждая фотография в альбоме ветерана - маленькая история о пути к Победе
19:09 Регионы
Юбилейный тур "Удачи в придачу!": деньги и автомобили разыграли покупатели, а 45-ю квартиру в Минске - Анна Шаркунова!
18:57 Общество
Посол Беларуси в Великобритании Алейник удостоен в Лондоне награды "Дипломат года"
18:38 Политика
Белорусские земелеустроители выполнили первую аэрофотосъемку с помощью беспилотника
18:32 Общество
Equinox с песней "Bones" представят Болгарию на Евровидении-2018
18:32 Культура
Применение инновационных технологий позволяет предприятиям быть более конкурентоспособными - депутат
18:23 Экономика
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Год малой родины Год малой родины
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Ситуация на валютном рынке Ситуация на валютном рынке
Чемпионат Беларуси по футболу-2018 Чемпионат Беларуси по футболу-2018
Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2018 в Дании Чемпионат мира по хоккею-2018 в Дании
Нетта Барзилай с песней "Toy" представит Израиль на Евровидении-2018

Культура 24.04.2018 | 20:35
Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Нетта Барзилай

Возраст 25

Страна: Израиль

Название песни: "Toy"

Автор: Дорон Медали и Став Бегер

Певица Нетта Барзилай исполнит песню от Израиля в этом году на Евровидении. Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Toy", что в переводе означает "Игрушка".

Текст песни Нетты Барзилай "Toy"

Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature

I don't care about your "modern time preacher"

Welcome boys, too much noise, I will teach ya, hey

I think you forgot how to play

My teddy bear's running away

The Barbie got something to say, hey, hey, hey

My "Simon says" leave me alone

I'm taking my Pikachu home

You're stupid just like your smartphone

Wonder Woman don't you ever forget

You're divine and he's about to regret

He's a... boy

I'm not your...

I'm not your toy (Not your toy)

You stupid boy (Stupid boy)

I'll take you down now, make you watch

We're dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat

Not your toy (Cululoo, cululoo)

(Cululoo, cululoo)

A-a-a-Ani lo buba

Don't you go and play with me boy!

A-a-a-Ani lo buba

Don't you go and play, shake!

(Cululoo, cululoo) Wedding bells ringing

(Cululoo, cululoo) Money men bling-bling

I don't care about your stefa, baby

Wonder Woman don't you ever forget

You're divine and he's about to regret

He's a...

I'm not your bucka-mhm-buck-mhm-buck-mhm

I'm not your toy (Not your toy)

You stupid boy (Stupid boy)

I'll take you down now, make you watch

We're dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat

I'll t-t-t-take you now

W-w-w-with me now, boy

(I'm not your toy)

You stupid boy

I'll take you down now, make you watch me

Dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat

(I'm not your toy) Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature

(You stupid boy) I don't care about your "modern time preacher"

(I'm not your toy) Not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy

I'm not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy

Нетта родилась в израильском городе Ход-ха-Шарон, который расположен в самом центре страны. Она с самого детства занимается музыкой, а после завершения школы с отличными оценками, поступила в музыкальное училище Римон. Нетта служила в армии. Там она выступала в ансамбле военно-морского флота. Девушка играла в различных музыкальных спектаклях и даже создавала собственную группу.

Награды Нетты Барзилай:

Победительница 5 сезона шоу "А-Кохав А-Ба Ле-Ировизйон"

Нетта Барзилай в социальных сетях:

Нетта Барзилай в Instagram Нетта Барзилай в Instagram

Нетта Барзилай в Facebook Нетта Барзилай в Facebook

Видео

Лукашенко: у Беларуси нет излишних геополитических амбиций, но нет и комплекса аутсайдера
Фотоновости

Открытие заседания верхней палаты белорусского парламента
Инфографика

Ранние яровые посеяны более чем на 65% площадей Сельскохозяйственные организации Беларуси посеяли ранние яровые зерновые и зернобобовые культуры* на 670,9 тыс. га**, что составляет 65,9% к плану. В том числе по областям.
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко не видит необходимости в укрупнении районов
Лукашенко считает возможным вернуться к вопросу предоставления земельных участков в пригородах
Политика
Михаил Мясникович В Послании Президента предложены пути развития экономики и гражданского общества - Мясникович
Посол Беларуси в Великобритании Алейник удостоен в Лондоне награды "Дипломат года"
Координационная группа ЕС-Беларусь проведет заседание в Минске
Экономика
Министерство финансов Беларуси. Фото из архива Минфин Беларуси 10 мая проведет аукционы по допразмещению валютных облигаций
Цифровизация повышает конкурентоспособность всех сфер экономики - Попков
ЕЭК снизила таможенные пошлины на компоненты железнодорожных вагонов и комплектующие для часов
Происшествия
Фото МВД Замгендиректора "Белшины" задержан по подозрению в получении взятки
В ДТП во Владимирской области с участием водителя из Беларуси погибли два человека
В Минском районе зацепер сломал ногу при прыжке с поезда
Общество
Каждый день в игре "Удача в придачу!" будет разыгрываться более 5 000 призов! С 24 апреля ПРИЗЫ в игре "Удача в придачу!" от "Евроопт" разыгрываются КАЖДЫЙ ДЕНЬ!
Журнал "Бизнес-ревю" возобновляет выход после годичного перерыва
Межрайонные онкодиспансеры Беларуси переориентируют на раннее выявление рака
Регионы
РЕПОРТАЖ: Каждая фотография в альбоме ветерана - маленькая история о пути к Победе
В Минске 28 человек написали "Тотальный диктант" на отлично
Горячую воду отключат в районе Партизанского проспекта в Минске до 25 апреля
Спорт
Светлана Сахоненко Паралимпийский спорт дает много возможностей для развития - Сахоненко
Арина Соболенко проиграла на старте теннисного турнира в Стамбуле
В спортивных учебных заведениях нужно способствовать созданию инклюзивных групп - Шудейко
Технологии
Фото из архива Минсвязи продлило прием заявок на конкурс по созданию портала открытых данных госорганов
Пользователи Instagram по всему миру жалуются на сбои в работе соцсети
В Европе появится единая научная лаборатория для развития искусственного интеллекта
В мире
Фото Синьхуа-БЕЛТА В Торонто при наезде микроавтобуса на пешеходов погибли 10 человек
Республика Корея и КНДР не будут проводить переговоры на высшем уровне накануне саммита
У побережья Нигерии пираты похитили 12 моряков с нидерландского судна
Калейдоскоп
По "Ходячим мертвецам" могут снять полнометражный фильм
Дуэйн Джонсон в третий раз стал отцом
Netflix и DreamWorks представят мультсериал по мотивам "Форсажа"
