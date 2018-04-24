Нетта Барзилай с песней "Toy" представит Израиль на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Нетта Барзилай

Возраст 25

Страна: Израиль

Название песни: "Toy"

Автор: Дорон Медали и Став Бегер

Певица Нетта Барзилай исполнит песню от Израиля в этом году на Евровидении. Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Toy", что в переводе означает "Игрушка".

Текст песни Нетты Барзилай "Toy"

Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature

I don't care about your "modern time preacher"

Welcome boys, too much noise, I will teach ya, hey

I think you forgot how to play

My teddy bear's running away

The Barbie got something to say, hey, hey, hey

My "Simon says" leave me alone

I'm taking my Pikachu home

You're stupid just like your smartphone

Wonder Woman don't you ever forget

You're divine and he's about to regret

He's a... boy

I'm not your...

I'm not your toy (Not your toy)

You stupid boy (Stupid boy)

I'll take you down now, make you watch

We're dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat

Not your toy (Cululoo, cululoo)

(Cululoo, cululoo)

A-a-a-Ani lo buba

Don't you go and play with me boy!

A-a-a-Ani lo buba

Don't you go and play, shake!

(Cululoo, cululoo) Wedding bells ringing

(Cululoo, cululoo) Money men bling-bling

I don't care about your stefa, baby

Wonder Woman don't you ever forget

You're divine and he's about to regret

He's a...

I'm not your bucka-mhm-buck-mhm-buck-mhm

I'm not your toy (Not your toy)

You stupid boy (Stupid boy)

I'll take you down now, make you watch

We're dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat

I'll t-t-t-take you now

W-w-w-with me now, boy

(I'm not your toy)

You stupid boy

I'll take you down now, make you watch me

Dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat

(I'm not your toy) Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature

(You stupid boy) I don't care about your "modern time preacher"

(I'm not your toy) Not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy

I'm not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy

Нетта родилась в израильском городе Ход-ха-Шарон, который расположен в самом центре страны. Она с самого детства занимается музыкой, а после завершения школы с отличными оценками, поступила в музыкальное училище Римон. Нетта служила в армии. Там она выступала в ансамбле военно-морского флота. Девушка играла в различных музыкальных спектаклях и даже создавала собственную группу.

Награды Нетты Барзилай:

Победительница 5 сезона шоу "А-Кохав А-Ба Ле-Ировизйон"

Нетта Барзилай в социальных сетях:

Нетта Барзилай в Instagram

Нетта Барзилай в Facebook