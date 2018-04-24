Нетта Барзилай с песней "Toy" представит Израиль на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Нетта Барзилай
Возраст 25
Страна: Израиль
Название песни: "Toy"
Автор: Дорон Медали и Став Бегер
Певица Нетта Барзилай исполнит песню от Израиля в этом году на Евровидении. Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Toy", что в переводе означает "Игрушка".
Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature
I don't care about your "modern time preacher"
Welcome boys, too much noise, I will teach ya, hey
I think you forgot how to play
My teddy bear's running away
The Barbie got something to say, hey, hey, hey
My "Simon says" leave me alone
I'm taking my Pikachu home
You're stupid just like your smartphone
Wonder Woman don't you ever forget
You're divine and he's about to regret
He's a... boy
I'm not your...
I'm not your toy (Not your toy)
You stupid boy (Stupid boy)
I'll take you down now, make you watch
We're dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat
Not your toy (Cululoo, cululoo)
(Cululoo, cululoo)
A-a-a-Ani lo buba
Don't you go and play with me boy!
A-a-a-Ani lo buba
Don't you go and play, shake!
(Cululoo, cululoo) Wedding bells ringing
(Cululoo, cululoo) Money men bling-bling
I don't care about your stefa, baby
Wonder Woman don't you ever forget
You're divine and he's about to regret
He's a...
I'm not your bucka-mhm-buck-mhm-buck-mhm
I'm not your toy (Not your toy)
You stupid boy (Stupid boy)
I'll take you down now, make you watch
We're dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat
I'll t-t-t-take you now
W-w-w-with me now, boy
(I'm not your toy)
You stupid boy
I'll take you down now, make you watch me
Dancing with my dolls on the motha-bucka beat
(I'm not your toy) Look at me, I'm a beautiful creature
(You stupid boy) I don't care about your "modern time preacher"
(I'm not your toy) Not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy
I'm not your toy, not your toy, not your toy, toy
Нетта родилась в израильском городе Ход-ха-Шарон, который расположен в самом центре страны. Она с самого детства занимается музыкой, а после завершения школы с отличными оценками, поступила в музыкальное училище Римон. Нетта служила в армии. Там она выступала в ансамбле военно-морского флота. Девушка играла в различных музыкальных спектаклях и даже создавала собственную группу.
Награды Нетты Барзилай:
Победительница 5 сезона шоу "А-Кохав А-Ба Ле-Ировизйон"
