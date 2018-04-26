Мобильная версия
Новости Беларуси
26 апреля 2018, Чт
+12°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4438
USD 2.0032
RUB 3.2454
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
Президент
Лукашенко посетит пострадавшие от катастрофы на ЧАЭС районы Беларуси
Президент
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Президент
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
Экономика
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
Экономика
Школьники из Нарочской СШ №1 впервые поучаствуют в заседании клуба "Юный дипломат" в Год малой родины
13:10 Регионы
Милиция задержала 4 нелегальных мигрантов на рынке "Ждановичи"
13:10 Происшествия
Житель Могилева напал с ножом на мужчину
13:00 Происшествия
Военные отрабатывают современные способы ведения боевых действий на полигоне под Барановичами
12:50 Общество
ФОТО: Траурная церемония к годовщине катастрофы на Чернобыльской АЭС прошла в Минске
12:44 Заголовки новостей
Легковушка в Березинском районе насмерть сбила женщину
12:39 Происшествия
Минск 27 апреля открывает сезон аттракционов и фонтанов
12:22 Регионы
Rasmussen с песней "Higher Ground" представит Данию на "Евровидении-2018"
12:15 Культура
Мужчина с ножом ограбил аптеку в Гомеле
12:08 Происшествия
ФОТО: Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
12:08 Заголовки новостей
ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ: Траурная церемония к годовщине катастрофы на Чернобыльской АЭС прошла в Минске
12:06 Общество
Восковая фигура Меланьи Трамп появилась в нью-йоркском музее мадам Тюссо
12:00 Калейдоскоп
КГК проводит опрос по информированности граждан о республиканском бюджете
11:57 Общество
Реализацию в Беларуси проектов технической помощи ЕС рассмотрели в МИД
11:49 Политика
Выборы премьер-министра в Армении состоятся 1 мая
11:46 В мире
Доработанный белорусский электромобиль планируется презентовать до конца 2018 года
11:46 Экономика
Ващенко: расхлябанность и бесхозяйственность - главная причина нарушений противопожарных требований
11:43 Общество
Незаконно ввезенный кофе на Br63 тыс. изъяли у жителя Витебска
11:40 Происшествия
Латвийская делегация ознакомится с белорусской системой среднего образования в Поставском районе
11:38 Регионы
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
11:35 Экономика
Сюжеты
Год малой родины Год малой родины
Проверки безопасности Проверки безопасности
Поставки белорусского продовольствия в Россию Поставки белорусского продовольствия в Россию
К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю" К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю"
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Наплыв мигрантов в Европу Наплыв мигрантов в Европу
Rasmussen с песней "Higher Ground" представит Данию на "Евровидении-2018"

Культура 26.04.2018 | 12:15
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Джонас Расмуссен (Rasmussen)

Возраст: 33 года

Страна: Дания

Название песни: "Higher Ground"

Rasmussen исполнит песню от Дании на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "Higher Ground", что переводится как "Райская земля".

Текст песни Rasmussen "Higher Ground"

Ships in the making

Bound for a distant shore

A world for the taking

Men gone forever more

Boarding and setting sail

Yet victory won't prevail

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap to land on higher ground

Taka stökk til hærri jörð

Call it surrender

Still won't feel like defeat

Men laying down their swords

Each of their own accord

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap to land on higher ground

Raise the banner to the sky

Face the fear and hold your head up high

Take the leap like you were bound for higher ground

Taka stökk til hærri jörð

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap to land on higher ground, yeah

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap and land on higher ground

Джонас Флодагер Расмуссен родился на территории Дании в Виборге. Окончил Орхусский университет по специальности драматургии и музыки. Работал преподавателем музыки и театрального искусства. Является создателем кавер-бэнда Hair Metal Heröes. Также в настоящее время Джонас играет в популярных мюзиклах.

Rasmussen в социальных сетях:

Rasmussen в Instagram Rasmussen в Instagram

﻿
Теги
Дания, Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Новости рубрики Культура
Видео

Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Фотоновости

Траурная церемония к годовщине катастрофы на Чернобыльской АЭС прошла в Минске
Инфографика

Итоги "Недели леса - 2018" "Неделя леса - 2018" была приурочена к Году малой родины и посвящена восстановлению лесов, пострадавших от массового распространения насекомых-вредителей в 2017 году.
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Лукашенко поручил завершить строительство нового моста через Припять к 7 ноября
Лукашенко посетит пострадавшие от катастрофы на ЧАЭС районы Беларуси
Политика
Андрей Кобяков. Фото из архива Состоялся телефонный разговор между премьер-министром Беларуси и и.о. премьер-министра Армении
Реализацию в Беларуси проектов технической помощи ЕС рассмотрели в МИД
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
Экономика
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
Доработанный белорусский электромобиль планируется презентовать до конца 2018 года
В Беларуси в I квартале 16,5% экспортных деклараций оформлено в авторежиме
Происшествия
Фото УГАИ МВД Беларуси Легковушка в Березинском районе насмерть сбила женщину
Милиция задержала 4 нелегальных мигрантов на рынке "Ждановичи"
Житель Могилева напал с ножом на мужчину
Общество
(Слева направо) министр сельского хозяйства и продовольствия Леонид Заяц, министр по чрезвычайным ситуациям Владимир Ващенко, министр внутренних дел Беларуси Игорь Шуневич Ващенко: расхлябанность и бесхозяйственность - главная причина нарушений противопожарных требований
Военные отрабатывают современные способы ведения боевых действий на полигоне под Барановичами
ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ: Траурная церемония к годовщине катастрофы на Чернобыльской АЭС прошла в Минске
Регионы
Фото из архива Минск 27 апреля открывает сезон аттракционов и фонтанов
Школьники из Нарочской СШ №1 впервые поучаствуют в заседании клуба "Юный дипломат" в Год малой родины
Латвийская делегация ознакомится с белорусской системой среднего образования в Поставском районе
Спорт
Виктория Чайка. Фото из архива Белорусская спортсменка Виктория Чайка выиграла этап Кубка мира по пулевой стрельбе
Хоккеисты "Бостона" победили "Торонто" в седьмом матче плей-офф Кубка Стэнли и вышли во второй раунд
Лидеры гандбольного чемпионата Беларуси добились крупных побед
Технологии
Фото из архива Около 30 компаний в Беларуси оштрафовали за нелицензионное ПО Microsoft
США испытали межконтинентальную баллистическую ракету Minuteman III
Facebook увеличила прибыль на 63% в первом квартале 2018 года
В мире
Школьный автобус столкнулся с поездом в Индии, погибли 13 детей
Выборы премьер-министра в Армении состоятся 1 мая
Лидеры Республики Корея и КНДР вместе посадят дерево в знак примирения
Калейдоскоп
Фотограф в США сфотографировал птицу с "жующей" акулой в клюве
Восковая фигура Меланьи Трамп появилась в нью-йоркском музее мадам Тюссо
В Нидерландах создают кроссовки с подошвой из переработанной жевательной резинки, собранной с улиц
