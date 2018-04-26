Rasmussen с песней "Higher Ground" представит Данию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Джонас Расмуссен (Rasmussen)
Возраст: 33 года
Страна: Дания
Название песни: "Higher Ground"
Rasmussen исполнит песню от Дании на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "Higher Ground", что переводится как "Райская земля".
Ships in the making
Bound for a distant shore
A world for the taking
Men gone forever more
Boarding and setting sail
Yet victory won't prevail
Freeze the arrow in the air
Make your mark and leave it hanging there
Be the first to turn around
Take the leap to land on higher ground
Taka stökk til hærri jörð
Call it surrender
Still won't feel like defeat
Men laying down their swords
Each of their own accord
Freeze the arrow in the air
Make your mark and leave it hanging there
Be the first to turn around
Take the leap to land on higher ground
Raise the banner to the sky
Face the fear and hold your head up high
Take the leap like you were bound for higher ground
Taka stökk til hærri jörð
Freeze the arrow in the air
Make your mark and leave it hanging there
Freeze the arrow in the air
Make your mark and leave it hanging there
Be the first to turn around
Take the leap to land on higher ground, yeah
Be the first to turn around
Take the leap and land on higher ground
Джонас Флодагер Расмуссен родился на территории Дании в Виборге. Окончил Орхусский университет по специальности драматургии и музыки. Работал преподавателем музыки и театрального искусства. Является создателем кавер-бэнда Hair Metal Heröes. Также в настоящее время Джонас играет в популярных мюзиклах.
