Rasmussen с песней "Higher Ground" представит Данию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Джонас Расмуссен (Rasmussen)

Возраст: 33 года

Страна: Дания

Название песни: "Higher Ground"

Rasmussen исполнит песню от Дании на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "Higher Ground", что переводится как "Райская земля".

Текст песни Rasmussen "Higher Ground"

Ships in the making

Bound for a distant shore

A world for the taking

Men gone forever more

Boarding and setting sail

Yet victory won't prevail

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap to land on higher ground

Taka stökk til hærri jörð

Call it surrender

Still won't feel like defeat

Men laying down their swords

Each of their own accord

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap to land on higher ground

Raise the banner to the sky

Face the fear and hold your head up high

Take the leap like you were bound for higher ground

Taka stökk til hærri jörð

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Freeze the arrow in the air

Make your mark and leave it hanging there

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap to land on higher ground, yeah

Be the first to turn around

Take the leap and land on higher ground

Джонас Флодагер Расмуссен родился на территории Дании в Виборге. Окончил Орхусский университет по специальности драматургии и музыки. Работал преподавателем музыки и театрального искусства. Является создателем кавер-бэнда Hair Metal Heröes. Также в настоящее время Джонас играет в популярных мюзиклах.

Rasmussen в социальных сетях:

