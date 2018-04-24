SENNEK с песней "A Matter of time" представит Бельгию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: SENNEK
Возраст: 27 лет
Страна: Бельгия
Название песни: "A Matter of time"
Автор: Лаура Грусенекен, Максим Трибече и Алекс Каллье
Лаура Грусенекен, выступающая под псевдонимом SENNEK, исполнит песню от Бельгии на Евровидении-2018. Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "A Matter of time", что переводится как "Дело времени".
Sometimes it feels like it's meant to be broken
Sometimes we long for the unspoken
We try to avoid every commotion
By showing hardly any emotion
Sometimes it seems we're at the wrong station
Looking for a deadly combination
Sometimes it feels like imagination
Looking for all these cheap sensations
Why don't we go against the tide?
Against all their advice
We keep running, we keep on running
It's just a matter of time
Before it all echos, echos, and goes
Crashing against the walls
Hold my hand and keep your eyes closed
Before it all echos, echos, and goes
I suppose it's just a matter of time
Sometimes it feels like it's meant to be broken
Sometimes we act like we've already chosen
We try to retrieve something stolen
By remembering how it used to be golden
Why don't we go against the tide?
Against all their advice
We keep running, we keep on running
It's just a matter of time
Before it all echos, echos and goes
Crashing against the walls
Hold my hand and keep your eyes closed
Before it all echos, echos and falls
I suppose it's just a matter of time
Before it all echos, echos, and goes
Crashing against the walls
Hold my hand and keep your eyes closed
Before it all echos, echos, and goes
I suppose it's just a matter of time
Лаура Грусенекен родилась в небольшом городе Левен в Бельгии, свои песни она преимущественно пишет сама, иногда в соавторстве с другими музыкантами. Музыкальную карьеру она начинала с участия в дабстеп-группе AKS. Сейчас кроме выступлений она занимает должность визуального мерчендайзера в IKEA и преподает вокал в своем родном городе. Некоторое время назад она записала песню для рекламы вместе с Алексом Каллье из известной бельгийской группы Hooverphonic.
