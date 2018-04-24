Мобильная версия
Новости Беларуси
24 апреля 2018
SENNEK с песней "A Matter of time" представит Бельгию на Евровидении-2018

Культура 24.04.2018 | 16:04
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: SENNEK

Возраст: 27 лет

Страна: Бельгия

Название песни: "A Matter of time"

Автор: Лаура Грусенекен, Максим Трибече и Алекс Каллье

Лаура Грусенекен, выступающая под псевдонимом SENNEK, исполнит песню от Бельгии на Евровидении-2018. Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "A Matter of time", что переводится как "Дело времени".

Текст песни SENNEK "A Matter of time"

Sometimes it feels like it's meant to be broken

Sometimes we long for the unspoken

We try to avoid every commotion

By showing hardly any emotion

Sometimes it seems we're at the wrong station

Looking for a deadly combination

Sometimes it feels like imagination

Looking for all these cheap sensations

Why don't we go against the tide?

Against all their advice

We keep running, we keep on running

It's just a matter of time

Before it all echos, echos, and goes

Crashing against the walls

Hold my hand and keep your eyes closed

Before it all echos, echos, and goes

I suppose it's just a matter of time

Sometimes it feels like it's meant to be broken

Sometimes we act like we've already chosen

We try to retrieve something stolen

By remembering how it used to be golden

Why don't we go against the tide?

Against all their advice

We keep running, we keep on running

It's just a matter of time

Before it all echos, echos and goes

Crashing against the walls

Hold my hand and keep your eyes closed

Before it all echos, echos and falls

I suppose it's just a matter of time

Before it all echos, echos, and goes

Crashing against the walls

Hold my hand and keep your eyes closed

Before it all echos, echos, and goes

I suppose it's just a matter of time

Лаура Грусенекен родилась в небольшом городе Левен в Бельгии, свои песни она преимущественно пишет сама, иногда в соавторстве с другими музыкантами. Музыкальную карьеру она начинала с участия в дабстеп-группе AKS. Сейчас кроме выступлений она занимает должность визуального мерчендайзера в IKEA и преподает вокал в своем родном городе. Некоторое время назад она записала песню для рекламы вместе с Алексом Каллье из известной бельгийской группы Hooverphonic.

SENNEK в социальных сетях:

SENNEK в Instagram SENNEk в Instagram

SENNEK в Twitter SENNEk в Twitter

SENNEK в Facebook SENNEK в Facebook

﻿
Теги
Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Видео

