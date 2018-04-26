The Humans с песней "Goodbye" представят Румынию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: The Humans

Страна: Румыния

Название песни: "Goodbye"

Группа The Humans исполнит песню от Румынии на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Goodbye", что переводится как "Прощай".

Текст песни The Humans "Goodbye"

It's time

For me to say goodbye

It's fine

I've tried a million times

To kiss

The emptiness

And make her mine

I should've stayed

But I already left a thousand times

I've won my fights

Nobody knew nothin' about

All alone

Trapped in a void

Can't see the light

Goodbye

Why don't you see the beauty that surrounds you everywhere

Why can't you feel the joy in all the small things people share

And all the happiness, that by the way is all for free

Open your heart, receive the love and stay with me

Please

Don't be afraid

I hear your cry

Don't cry

We should all see the beauty of the precious gifts we have

‘Cause everyone deserves the power to go straight ahead

Never give up, don't hit the floor, don't trust in all the lies

No matter what the odds will bring you, please don't say goodbye

Группа The Humans еще очень молодая, она образовалась в 2017 году и состоит из четырех членов коллектива – вокалистки Кристины Карамарку, гитариста Александра Сисмару, барабанщика Ади Тетраде и клавишника Александру Матей. Композицию для конкурса они написали вместе. Их победа на национальном отборе стала настоящей сенсацией, так как никому неизвестная группа победила многих именитых румынских музыкантов.

