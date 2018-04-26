Мобильная версия
26 апреля 2018
Лукашенко предупредил предприятия о серьезной ответственности за сохранность сельхозтехники
Президент
Лукашенко посетит пострадавшие от катастрофы на ЧАЭС районы Беларуси
Президент
Правительство определило перечень ЖКУ, оплачиваемых не занятыми в экономике по полной стоимости
Экономика
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
Экономика
Минстройархитектуры предлагает сохранить очередь для получивших арендное жилье многодетных семей
Общество
Орденом Матери награждены 43 жительницы Минска, Минской и Гродненской областей
19:31
19:31 Президент
Белорусский союз женщин провел акцию в Чериковском районе к годовщине катастрофы на ЧАЭС
19:19
19:19 Регионы
Белорус Дмитрий Шершань стал бронзовым призером ЧЕ по дзюдо в Израиле
19:15
19:15 Спорт
The Humans с песней "Goodbye" представят Румынию на "Евровидении-2018"
19:14
19:14 Культура
Двухметровый букварь украсил вернисаж в Национальной библиотеке Беларуси
19:07
19:07 Культура
"Нужно исходить из жизни общества" - Ермошина о перспективе проведения референдума
18:48
18:48 Политика
Сборная Беларуси (U-25) по хоккею проиграла Австрии на "Кубке Алроса" в Санкт-Петербурге
18:47
18:47 Спорт
Минстройархитектуры предлагает сохранить очередь для получивших арендное жилье многодетных семей
18:32
18:32 Общество
Активисты БРСМ заложат яблоневый сад на территории историко-культурного комплекса "Линия Сталина"
18:26
18:26 Общество
Палата налоговых консультантов зарегистрирована в Беларуси
18:22
18:22 Общество
Сотрудники ГКСЭ удостоены госнаград и Благодарности Президента
18:21
18:21 Президент
Юлия Самойлова с песней "I Won't Break" представит Россию на "Евровидении-2018"
18:20
18:20 Культура
Государство уделяет большое внимание восстановлению пострадавших от аварии на ЧАЭС земель - Рыженков
18:15
18:15 Общество
Умер народный артист Украины Олег Треповский
17:59
17:59 Культура
Полномочия местных Советов в Беларуси будут эволюционно расширяться - Мясникович
17:58
17:58 Заголовки новостей
В Вооруженных Силах Беларуси завершается формирование сборной для участия в АрМИ-2018
17:56
17:56 Общество
В Беларуси впервые установлен тариф для зарядки электромобилей
17:53
17:53 Экономика
Беларусь с 1 мая повышает экспортные пошлины на нефть и нефтепродукты
17:49
17:49 Экономика
ФПБ проведет 27 апреля прямую телефонную линию по вопросам охраны труда
17:47
17:47 Общество
Акция "Мы против насилия!" пройдет 27 апреля в Минске
17:34
17:34 Регионы
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
День Победы День Победы
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Европейские игры - 2019 Европейские игры - 2019
Чемпионат мира по футболу-2018 в России Чемпионат мира по футболу-2018 в России
Борьба с незаконным оборотом наркотиков Борьба с незаконным оборотом наркотиков
The Humans с песней "Goodbye" представят Румынию на "Евровидении-2018"

26.04.2018 | 19:14
Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: The Humans

Страна: Румыния

Название песни: "Goodbye"

Группа The Humans исполнит песню от Румынии на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Goodbye", что переводится как "Прощай".

Текст песни The Humans "Goodbye"

It's time

For me to say goodbye

It's fine

I've tried a million times

To kiss

The emptiness

And make her mine

I should've stayed

But I already left a thousand times

I've won my fights

Nobody knew nothin' about

All alone

Trapped in a void

Can't see the light

Goodbye

Why don't you see the beauty that surrounds you everywhere

Why can't you feel the joy in all the small things people share

And all the happiness, that by the way is all for free

Open your heart, receive the love and stay with me

Please

Don't be afraid

I hear your cry

Don't cry

We should all see the beauty of the precious gifts we have

‘Cause everyone deserves the power to go straight ahead

Never give up, don't hit the floor, don't trust in all the lies

No matter what the odds will bring you, please don't say goodbye

Группа The Humans еще очень молодая, она образовалась в 2017 году и состоит из четырех членов коллектива – вокалистки Кристины Карамарку, гитариста Александра Сисмару, барабанщика Ади Тетраде и клавишника Александру Матей. Композицию для конкурса они написали вместе. Их победа на национальном отборе стала настоящей сенсацией, так как никому неизвестная группа победила многих именитых румынских музыкантов.

Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Орденом Матери награждены 43 жительницы Минска, Минской и Гродненской областей
Сотрудники ГКСЭ удостоены госнаград и Благодарности Президента
Политика
Лидия Ермошина "Нужно исходить из жизни общества" - Ермошина о перспективе проведения референдума
Реализацию в Беларуси проектов технической помощи ЕС рассмотрели в МИД
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
Экономика
Совет по развитию цифровой экономики проработает предложения по созданию соответствующего министерства
В Беларуси впервые установлен тариф для зарядки электромобилей
Беларусь с 1 мая повышает экспортные пошлины на нефть и нефтепродукты
Происшествия
Фото УГАИ МВД Беларуси Легковушка в Березинском районе насмерть сбила женщину
В Минске у российского музыканта нашли гашиш
Школьник в наушниках попал под поезд в Добрушском районе
Общество
Министр внутренних дел Игорь Шуневич и вице-премьер Михаил Русый Шуневич о проверках сельхозпредприятий: время уговоров и рассуждений прошло
Минстройархитектуры предлагает сохранить очередь для получивших арендное жилье многодетных семей
Активисты БРСМ заложат яблоневый сад на территории историко-культурного комплекса "Линия Сталина"
Регионы
Михаил Мясникович. Фото из архива Экономика и соцсфера юго-востока Могилевской области развиваются на новом уровне - Мясникович
Белорусский союз женщин провел акцию в Чериковском районе к годовщине катастрофы на ЧАЭС
Акция "Мы против насилия!" пройдет 27 апреля в Минске
Спорт
Виктория Чайка. Фото из архива Белорусская спортсменка Виктория Чайка выиграла этап Кубка мира по пулевой стрельбе
Белорус Дмитрий Шершань стал бронзовым призером ЧЕ по дзюдо в Израиле
Сборная Беларуси (U-25) по хоккею проиграла Австрии на "Кубке Алроса" в Санкт-Петербурге
Технологии
Глава администрации Центрального района города Минска Игорь Бузовский и начальник управления образования Центрального района Андрей Стригельский Мобильное приложение по созданию электронных очередей на массовых мероприятиях презентовали в Минске
В Беларуси растет популярность LTE
США испытали межконтинентальную баллистическую ракету Minuteman III
В мире
Новый саркофаг над ЧАЭС планируют ввести в эксплуатацию в декабре
В Египте планируют штрафовать назойливых торговцев
Переговоры по сирийскому урегулированию достигли лимита - де Мистура
Калейдоскоп
Принц Гарри и Принц Уильям Принц Уильям станет шафером на свадьбе своего брата Гарри с Меган Маркл
Брэд Питт снимет фильм о скандале с Харви Вайнштейном
Восковая фигура Меланьи Трамп появилась в нью-йоркском музее мадам Тюссо
