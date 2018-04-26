The Humans с песней "Goodbye" представят Румынию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: The Humans
Страна: Румыния
Название песни: "Goodbye"
Группа The Humans исполнит песню от Румынии на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней на английском языке "Goodbye", что переводится как "Прощай".
It's time
For me to say goodbye
It's fine
I've tried a million times
To kiss
The emptiness
And make her mine
I should've stayed
But I already left a thousand times
I've won my fights
Nobody knew nothin' about
All alone
Trapped in a void
Can't see the light
Goodbye
Why don't you see the beauty that surrounds you everywhere
Why can't you feel the joy in all the small things people share
And all the happiness, that by the way is all for free
Open your heart, receive the love and stay with me
Please
Don't be afraid
I hear your cry
Don't cry
We should all see the beauty of the precious gifts we have
‘Cause everyone deserves the power to go straight ahead
Never give up, don't hit the floor, don't trust in all the lies
No matter what the odds will bring you, please don't say goodbye
Группа The Humans еще очень молодая, она образовалась в 2017 году и состоит из четырех членов коллектива – вокалистки Кристины Карамарку, гитариста Александра Сисмару, барабанщика Ади Тетраде и клавишника Александру Матей. Композицию для конкурса они написали вместе. Их победа на национальном отборе стала настоящей сенсацией, так как никому неизвестная группа победила многих именитых румынских музыкантов.
