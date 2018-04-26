Zibbz с песней "Stones" представит Швейцарию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Zibbz (Стефан и Корин Гфеллер)
Страна: Швейцария
Название песни: "Stones"
Автор: Стефан и Корин Гфеллер, Лаурелл Баркер
Группа Zibbz исполнит песню от Швейцарии в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Stones", что в переводе означает "Камни".
Wild joker on a gold throne
Blood diamond, summer home
Wrong people with the right to know
But I can't do anything about it
All saying that life's hard
Don't want it in our backyard
We should be further from the start
But I can't do anything about it
We so afraid, we fire away
What's a life's worth
We so afraid, repeat the mistake
Just to come first
We're the liars in the face of facts
Different weapon but the same attack
No I ain't throwing stones
No I ain't throwing stones
Every lesson lost in the past
Pardon me but I don't wanna go back
No I ain't throwing stones
No I ain't throwing stones
Think the boogie man will get me
Think different is the enemy
It's been this way for centuries
And I can't do anything about it
Can't wait to light the cannonball
Can't face the mirror says it all
Sins of the father make us fall
And I can't do anything about it
We so afraid, we fire away
Just to come first
We're the liars in the face of facts
Different weapon but the same attack
No I ain't throwing stones
No I ain't throwing stones
Every lesson lost in the past
Pardon me but I don't wanna go back
No I ain't throwing stones
Because I know I ain't standing alone
I ain't standing alone
No, I ain't standing alone
I ain't the only one
Who don't wanna throw stones
We're the liars in the face of facts
Different weapon but the same attack
No I ain't throwing stones
No I ain't throwing stones
Every lesson lost in the past
Pardon me but I don't wanna go back
No I ain't throwing stones
No I ain't throwing stones
We're the liars in the face of facts
Different weapon but the same attack
No I ain't throwing stones
No I ain't throwing
No I ain't throwing stones
Швейцарский дуэт был основан братом и сестрой Стефаном и Корин Гфеллерами в 2008 году. Стефан отвечает за ударные и клавиши, а Корин исполняет вокальные партии. Свою карьеру они начали на родине, но в 2011 году переехали в Лос-Анджелес, где участвовали в многочисленных концертах, делили площадку с мировыми звездами, например, группой "30 Seconds to Mars".
