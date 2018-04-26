Zibbz с песней "Stones" представит Швейцарию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Zibbz (Стефан и Корин Гфеллер)

Страна: Швейцария

Название песни: "Stones"

Автор: Стефан и Корин Гфеллер, Лаурелл Баркер

Группа Zibbz исполнит песню от Швейцарии в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Stones", что в переводе означает "Камни".

Текст песни Zibbz "Stones"

Wild joker on a gold throne

Blood diamond, summer home

Wrong people with the right to know

But I can't do anything about it

All saying that life's hard

Don't want it in our backyard

We should be further from the start

But I can't do anything about it

We so afraid, we fire away

What's a life's worth

We so afraid, repeat the mistake

Just to come first

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Every lesson lost in the past

Pardon me but I don't wanna go back

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Think the boogie man will get me

Think different is the enemy

It's been this way for centuries

And I can't do anything about it

Can't wait to light the cannonball

Can't face the mirror says it all

Sins of the father make us fall

And I can't do anything about it

We so afraid, we fire away

Just to come first

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Every lesson lost in the past

Pardon me but I don't wanna go back

No I ain't throwing stones

Because I know I ain't standing alone

I ain't standing alone

No, I ain't standing alone

I ain't the only one

Who don't wanna throw stones

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Every lesson lost in the past

Pardon me but I don't wanna go back

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing

No I ain't throwing stones

Швейцарский дуэт был основан братом и сестрой Стефаном и Корин Гфеллерами в 2008 году. Стефан отвечает за ударные и клавиши, а Корин исполняет вокальные партии. Свою карьеру они начали на родине, но в 2011 году переехали в Лос-Анджелес, где участвовали в многочисленных концертах, делили площадку с мировыми звездами, например, группой "30 Seconds to Mars".

