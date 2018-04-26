Zibbz с песней "Stones" представит Швейцарию на Евровидении-2018

Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
26 апреля 2018, Чт
+12°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4438
USD 2.0032
RUB 3.2454
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Президент
Кобяков вручил госнаграды более чем 100 представителям различных сфер
Общество
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
Экономика
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
В США два человека погибли при крушении самолета T-6 Texan
10:40 В мире
ФОТО: "Мисс Весну" выбрали в Бресте
10:39 Заголовки новостей
Беларусь и Россия утвердили облик нового космического спутника
10:37 Общество
У испанского побережья погибли 5 мигрантов, еще 17 спасены
10:26 В мире
ФОТО: Большой театр оперы и балета представил премьеру оперы "Богема"
10:24 Заголовки новостей
Джессика Маубой с песней "We Got Love" представит Австралию на Евровидении-2018
10:15 Культура
МАПИД проводит эксперимент по монтажу двухэтажного коттеджа за 64 часа
10:14 Регионы
Лидеры гандбольного чемпионата Беларуси добились крупных побед
10:02 Спорт
ФОТО: 26 апреля - 32-я годовщина чернобыльской трагедии
10:02 Заголовки новостей
В Могилеве бобер решил поселиться в городе
09:58 Происшествия
В грязевых вулканах Азербайджана обнаружены драгметаллы
09:52 В мире
В Нидерландах создают кроссовки с подошвой из переработанной жевательной резинки, собранной с улиц
09:49 Калейдоскоп
Белорусский союз женщин проведет акцию в Чериковском районе к годовщине катастрофы на ЧАЭС
09:48 Регионы
К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю". Черная быль
09:43 Общество
Представители Беларуси примут участие в конференции Международной ассоциации прокуроров в ЮАР
09:42 Общество
Матч "Динамо" - "СКА-Нева" стал самым продолжительным в истории российского хоккея
09:35 Спорт
Минский международный клуб жен послов проведет 27 апреля благотворительный ужин
09:31 Общество
В Беларуси в I квартале 16,5% экспортных деклараций оформлено в авторежиме
09:27 Экономика
Литовская сторона из-за сбоев информационных систем не принимает грузовой транспорт
09:25 Общество
ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ: "Мисс Весну" выбрали в Бресте
09:25 Регионы
Все новости
Сюжеты
Наплыв мигрантов в Европу Наплыв мигрантов в Европу
К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю" К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю"
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Вступительная кампания-2018 Вступительная кампания-2018
День Победы День Победы
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

Zibbz с песней "Stones" представит Швейцарию на Евровидении-2018

Культура 26.04.2018 | 08:26
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Zibbz (Стефан и Корин Гфеллер)

Страна: Швейцария

Название песни: "Stones"

Автор: Стефан и Корин Гфеллер, Лаурелл Баркер

Группа Zibbz исполнит песню от Швейцарии в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Stones", что в переводе означает "Камни".

Текст песни Zibbz "Stones"

Wild joker on a gold throne

Blood diamond, summer home

Wrong people with the right to know

But I can't do anything about it

All saying that life's hard

Don't want it in our backyard

We should be further from the start

But I can't do anything about it

We so afraid, we fire away

What's a life's worth

We so afraid, repeat the mistake

Just to come first

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Every lesson lost in the past

Pardon me but I don't wanna go back

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Think the boogie man will get me

Think different is the enemy

It's been this way for centuries

And I can't do anything about it

Can't wait to light the cannonball

Can't face the mirror says it all

Sins of the father make us fall

And I can't do anything about it

We so afraid, we fire away

Just to come first

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Every lesson lost in the past

Pardon me but I don't wanna go back

No I ain't throwing stones

Because I know I ain't standing alone

I ain't standing alone

No, I ain't standing alone

I ain't the only one

Who don't wanna throw stones

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

Every lesson lost in the past

Pardon me but I don't wanna go back

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing stones

We're the liars in the face of facts

Different weapon but the same attack

No I ain't throwing stones

No I ain't throwing

No I ain't throwing stones

Швейцарский дуэт был основан братом и сестрой Стефаном и Корин Гфеллерами в 2008 году. Стефан отвечает за ударные и клавиши, а Корин исполняет вокальные партии. Свою карьеру они начали на родине, но в 2011 году переехали в Лос-Анджелес, где участвовали в многочисленных концертах, делили площадку с мировыми звездами, например, группой "30 Seconds to Mars".

Zibbz в социальных сетях:

Zibbz в Instagram Zibbz в Instagram

Zibbz в Facebook Zibbz в Facebook

Zibbz в Twitter Zibbz в Twitter

﻿
Теги
Евровидение, конкурс, музыка, Швейцария
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
TB программа
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4438 BYN 2.441 BYN 2.45 BYN
USD
2.0032 BYN 2.004 BYN 2.009 BYN
RUB
3.2454 BYN 3.216 BYN 3.23 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Все видео

Фотоновости

Все фото

Инфографика

Итоги "Недели леса - 2018" "Неделя леса - 2018" была приурочена к Году малой родины и посвящена восстановлению лесов, пострадавших от массового распространения насекомых-вредителей в 2017 году.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Лукашенко не видит необходимости в укрупнении районов
Политика
Андрей Кобяков. Фото из архива Состоялся телефонный разговор между премьер-министром Беларуси и и.о. премьер-министра Армении
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
Беларусь готова к сотрудничеству с ЕС только на взаимоуважительной основе - Воронецкий
Экономика
Фото из архива Нацбанк принимает необходимые меры для достижения цели по инфляции не выше 6% в 2018 году
В Беларуси в I квартале 16,5% экспортных деклараций оформлено в авторежиме
Полевые испытания белорусского зерноуборочного комбайна прошли в Пакистане
Происшествия
Фото УВД Миноблисполкома В Солигорске за распространение психотропа задержали супругов
В Могилеве бобер решил поселиться в городе
Бывшая председатель комитета экономики Гомельского облисполкома подозревается в коррупции
Общество
Андрей Дапкюнас. Фото из архива Дапкюнас: преодоление последствий аварии на ЧАЭС требует национальных и международных усилий
Беларусь и Россия утвердили облик нового космического спутника
К 100-летию БЕЛТА: "Навiны складаюць гiсторыю". Черная быль
Регионы
Фото из архива Субсидии на открытие собственного дела в этом году получат 170 безработных минчан
МАПИД проводит эксперимент по монтажу двухэтажного коттеджа за 64 часа
Белорусский союз женщин проведет акцию в Чериковском районе к годовщине катастрофы на ЧАЭС
Спорт
Марко Асенсио забивает победный мяч в ворота "Баварии". Фото УЕФА Футболисты "Баварии" уступили "Реалу" в домашнем полуфинале Лиги чемпионов
Лидеры гандбольного чемпионата Беларуси добились крупных побед
Матч "Динамо" - "СКА-Нева" стал самым продолжительным в истории российского хоккея
Технологии
Фото из архива Около 30 компаний в Беларуси оштрафовали за нелицензионное ПО Microsoft
Instagram выпустил новое обновление для раздела Stories
Развитие интернет-коммуникаций обсудят на Минском областном форуме "Молодежь оnline"
В мире
Школьный автобус столкнулся с поездом в Индии, погибли 13 детей
В США два человека погибли при крушении самолета T-6 Texan
У испанского побережья погибли 5 мигрантов, еще 17 спасены
Калейдоскоп
Фотограф в США сфотографировал птицу с "жующей" акулой в клюве
В Нидерландах создают кроссовки с подошвой из переработанной жевательной резинки, собранной с улиц
Финская компания планирует запустить в космос спутник с гиперспектральной камерой
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Весенние посиделки в Субботниках и Добровлянах,или Как корреспондент «7 дней» решила томаты выращивать
Человек-гротеск
Привет, Мухомор!
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия