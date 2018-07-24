Акула улыбнулась дайверу, поблагодарив за угощение из рыб, сообщает портал Goodnewsanimal.ru.
29-летний дайвер Кэсси Дженсен достаточно давно занимается фотосъемкой под водой. В этот раз девушка планировала запечатлеть процесс питания акулы и приманила ее с помощью большой рыбы-тунца, которую она бросила в воду. Акула с аппетитом полакомилась ей рядом с дайверами.
Дайверы решили запечатлить хищника за трапезой на таком близком расстоянии. После один из кадров, сделанных Кэсси, их порядком удивил. Акула будто улыбалась им, поблагодарив за угощение.
Yesterday we had an incredible day out on the water filming for @sa_company with the @sharkaddicts !! We had gorgeous conditions and tons of shark action! Underwater Photography is hard and teaches me things every time I am under the surface. I had a really hard time with focus yesterday and it was pretty frustrating to see the other clips on the computer screen. But even if a lot of my footage is soft, I learned hard lessons and will do better next time! I am happy that this shot came out, what a heart-pounding encounter with this male Dusky Shark! #freedive #freediving #freediver #nikon #nikon_photography_ #nikonphotography #nauticam #tokina #tokina1017 #uwphotography #underwaterphotography #sharkweek #wideangle #wideanglelens #photooftheday #photography #photographer #beauty #ocean #connection #earth #bahamas #shark #sharks #savesharks #stopfinning #stopsharkfinning
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.3226 BYN
|2.316 BYN
|2.326 BYN
|USD
|1.9879 BYN
|1.983 BYN
|1.989 BYN
|RUB
|3.1589 BYN
|3.155 BYN
|3.16 BYN