Новости Беларуси
24 июля 2018
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: Беларусь выступает за чистоту и прозрачность в спорте
Президент
В Академии управления с 1 сентября не нужных в управлении людей учиться не должно - Лукашенко
Президент
Срок безвизового пребывания в Беларуси продлен до 30 дней
Президент
Сегодня Георгий Колдун разыграет квартиру от "Евроопт", также своих обладателей найдут 5 автомобилей и деньги! Начало в 18.20!
Общество
Дом "Марина-2" комплекса "Минск-Мир" готов к заселению!
Общество
Лента новостей
Из-за масштабных работ по реконструкции в "Брузгах" возможны затруднения в движении
18:03 Регионы
Более Вr322 тыс. ущерба взыщут с бобруйской "банды Молнара"
17:54 Происшествия
Белорусские вертолетчики взяли первое золото чемпионата мира
17:47 Спорт
Число погибших из-за лесных пожаров в Греции достигло 74 человек
17:45 В мире
В Гродно обнаружили фрагменты церкви XII века
17:44 Регионы
Израильские военные сбили сирийский самолет
17:38 В мире
Новое поколение летчиков будет достойно представлять Беларусь на международных соревнованиях - Кобяков
17:32 Спорт
Пол Маккартни снова пересек пешеходный переход с обложки альбома Beatles "Abbey Road"
17:30 Калейдоскоп
В Болгарии из-за проливных дождей объявлен режим ЧС
17:23 В мире
Мотив захвата заложницы в Заславле не связан с банком - СК
17:23 Происшествия
Срок безвизового пребывания в Беларуси продлен до 30 дней
17:11 Президент
Съемки продолжения "Гардемаринов" начнутся осенью 2018 года
16:52 Культура
Акула улыбнулась дайверу
16:41 Калейдоскоп
В Браславском районе пьяный мужчина угнал машину односельчанина
16:35 Происшествия
Бобруйчанин обокрал жителя Столинского района и подбросил улики его односельчанке
16:33 Происшествия
В Индонезии родился младенец с двумя лицами
16:24 В мире
10-летняя звезда сериала "Детство Шелдона" станет миллионером
16:21 Калейдоскоп
ВС оставил приговор по делу о порче мяса на Гомельском мясокомбинате без изменений
16:13 Происшествия
Средняя зарплата в Беларуси в июне составила Br953,7
16:09 Экономика
КГК отмечает необходимость повышения эффективности работы СЭЗ "Могилев"
16:00 Регионы
Акула улыбнулась дайверу

Калейдоскоп 24.07.2018 | 16:41
Фото из Instagram
Фото из Instagram

Акула улыбнулась дайверу, поблагодарив за угощение из рыб, сообщает портал Goodnewsanimal.ru.

29-летний дайвер Кэсси Дженсен достаточно давно занимается фотосъемкой под водой. В этот раз девушка планировала запечатлеть процесс питания акулы и приманила ее с помощью большой рыбы-тунца, которую она бросила в воду. Акула с аппетитом полакомилась ей рядом с дайверами.

Дайверы решили запечатлить хищника за трапезой на таком близком расстоянии. После один из кадров, сделанных Кэсси, их порядком удивил. Акула будто улыбалась им, поблагодарив за угощение.

Yesterday we had an incredible day out on the water filming for @sa_company with the @sharkaddicts !! We had gorgeous conditions and tons of shark action! Underwater Photography is hard and teaches me things every time I am under the surface. I had a really hard time with focus yesterday and it was pretty frustrating to see the other clips on the computer screen. But even if a lot of my footage is soft, I learned hard lessons and will do better next time! I am happy that this shot came out, what a heart-pounding encounter with this male Dusky Shark! #freedive #freediving #freediver #nikon #nikon_photography_ #nikonphotography #nauticam #tokina #tokina1017 #uwphotography #underwaterphotography #sharkweek #wideangle #wideanglelens #photooftheday #photography #photographer #beauty #ocean #connection #earth #bahamas #shark #sharks #savesharks #stopfinning #stopsharkfinning

Публикация от Cassie Jensen (@cassie.jensen.photography)

Теги
вода, дайвинг, США
