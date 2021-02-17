На Reddit показали, как изнашиваются обычные вещи за долгое время (Фото)

Фото Reddit
17 февраля, Минск /Корр. БЕЛТА/. Все в нашем мире конечно, ведь не зря говорят, что вода камень точит. Так и все вокруг нас со временем меняется, просто мы зачастую особо этого не можем заметить.
Некоторые изменения происходят быстро, а на другие могут потребоваться годы. Юзеры запустили на Reddit тред, где показали влияние времени на обычные вещи, которыми пользуются все.
This is the same doll, one after 32 years of love, the other still pristine from r/Wellworn
10 years of use on a Benchmade Mini Reflex ii. Discontinued product, girlfriend managed to find me a new-old stock model as a Christmas gift. Apparently I was being “stubborn” about buying myself a new knife lol from r/Wellworn
Тема получила большое внимание, а за непродолжительное время в социальной сети собралась масса фото. Вот некоторые вещи, которые износились за долгое время использования. -0-
I've used the same controller for 6 years... My Xbox One green screened so I had to buy a new one.. This is what a new controller looks like compared to 6 years of wear (and grime) from r/gaming
20 years difference - used vs. preserved TY Bluebeary teddy bear from r/mildlyinteresting
Got myself a new Tetra Force case after 4 years of use. The old one still works but it's not pleasant to look at. I tried leaving it in bleach but that only made the plastic go dull and rough. It pains me but I had to get a new one. from r/Wellworn