На Reddit показали, как изнашиваются обычные вещи за долгое время (Фото)

ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
Конвертер валютКонвертер валют
ТВ-гид ТВ-гид
ГороскопГороскоп
Фотохроника Фотохроника
ГОСОРГАНЫГОСОРГАНЫ
Президент Беларуси
Совет Министров
Совет Республики
Палата представителей
Конституционный суд
Верховный суд
Комитет государственного контроля
Генеральная прокуратура
Национальный банк
Министерство архитектуры и строительства
Министерство внутренних дел
Министерство ЖКХ
Министерство здравоохранения
Министерство иностранных дел
Министерство информации
Министерство культуры
Министерство лесного хозяйства
Министерство по налогам и сборам
Министерство образования
Министерство обороны
Министерство природных ресурсов
Министерство промышленности
Министерство связи и информатизации
Министерство сельского хозяйства
Министерство спорта и туризма
Министерство антимонопольного регулирования и торговли
Министерство транспорта и коммуникаций
Министерство труда и социальной защиты
Министерство по чрезвычайным ситуациям
Министерство финансов
Министерство экономики
Министерство энергетики
Министерство юстиции
Госкомитет по имуществу
Госкомитет по науке и технологиям
Госкомитет по стандартизации
Госкомитет судебных экспертиз
Государственный пограничный комитет
Государственный таможенный комитет
Национальный статистический комитет
Следственный комитет
Брестский облисполком
Витебский облисполком
Гомельский облисполком
Гродненский облисполком
Минский облисполком
Могилевский облисполком
Минский горисполком
Среда, 17 февраля 2021
Минск Сплошная облачность -7°C
Версия для слабовидящих
Белта +
Новости
00:53 "Пари Сен-Жермен" и "Ливерпуль" победили в первых матчах 1/8 финала ЛЧ Спорт
00:23 В Каталонии из-за задержания рэпера Пабло Хаселя начались акции протеста В мире
16.02.21
16.02.21 23:46 В США из-за непогоды отменили почти 2,8 тыс. рейсов В мире
16.02.21 23:08 Извержение вулкана Этна зафиксировано на Сицилии В мире
16.02.21 22:22 Хоккеисты ЦСКА девятый раз стали сильнейшей командой Дивизиона Тарасова в чемпионате КХЛ Спорт
16.02.21 22:00 Дмитрий Лазовский стартует 27-м в индивидуальной гонке на ЧМ по биатлону Спорт
16.02.21 21:56 Хоккеисты "Юности" обыграли "Металлург-Жлобин" в матче чемпионата Беларуси Спорт
16.02.21 21:50 Чемпионат по фотобердингу пройдет в Беларуси 27 февраля Общество
16.02.21 21:45 Минприроды рассказало, как помочь зимующим лебедям и уткам Общество
16.02.21 21:40 Минское "Динамо" уступило московским одноклубникам в матче чемпионата КХЛ Спорт
16.02.21 21:26 ФОТОФАКТ: Гродненский "Неман" одержал победу над хоккеистами "Динамо-Молодечно" Спорт
16.02.21 21:25 Беларусь и ЮНИСЕФ обсудили взаимодействие по страновой программе на 2021-2025 годы Политика
16.02.21 20:53 Белтелерадиокомпания готовит тематический эфир ко Дню защитников Отечества Общество
16.02.21 20:35 В Новополоцке пьяный мужчина ударил школьника Происшествия
16.02.21 20:24 Могилевское агентство по госрегистрации и земельному кадастру проведет бесплатные консультации Регионы
16.02.21 20:11 Челябинский "Трактор" победил магнитогорский "Металлург" в матче чемпионата КХЛ Спорт
16.02.21 20:00 ФОТОФАКТ: Выставка книжной графики открылась в Национальной библиотеке Культура
16.02.21 19:50 Беларусь ограничивает ввоз птицы из регионов Польши, Германии и Чехии из-за птичьего гриппа Экономика
16.02.21 19:39 Избран председатель детской палаты БРПО Общество
16.02.21 19:26 Российская авиакомпания "Азимут" начала летать из Ростова-на-Дону в Минск Общество
16.02.21 19:07 Суд в Гомеле приговорил парня к 3 годам колонии-поселения за смертельный наезд на ребенка Происшествия
16.02.21 18:59 В Витебске двое иностранцев стали фигурантами уголовного дела за неуплату более Br1,6 млн налогов Происшествия
16.02.21 18:39 Лукашенко одобрил проект соглашения о перевалке белорусских нефтепродуктов в морских портах России Президент
16.02.21 18:38 Резиденты свободных экономических зон в 2020 году сформировали почти 5% ВВП Беларуси Экономика
16.02.21 18:33 Динара Алимбекова заняла 9-е место в зачете индивидуальных гонок Кубка мира по биатлону Спорт
16.02.21 18:23 Ассоциацию предприятий легкой промышленности зарегистрировали в Беларуси Экономика
16.02.21 18:18 В Копыльском районе пьяная автоледи стала причиной проверки предприятия, на котором работает Происшествия
16.02.21 18:16 Госсекретарь Союзного государства Григорий Рапота награжден орденом Почета Президент
16.02.21 18:15 Вопрос допуска всех желающих на суд решается с учетом вместимости зала и эпидситуации - ВС Общество
16.02.21 18:09 "Белавиа" продлила приостановку рейсов в Ригу до 27 марта Общество
Все новости
Все новости
Калейдоскоп
17 февраля 2021, 01:45

На Reddit показали, как изнашиваются обычные вещи за долгое время (Фото)

Фото Reddit
Фото Reddit

17 февраля, Минск /Корр. БЕЛТА/. Все в нашем мире конечно, ведь не зря говорят, что вода камень точит. Так и все вокруг нас со временем меняется, просто мы зачастую особо этого не можем заметить.

Некоторые изменения происходят быстро, а на другие могут потребоваться годы. Юзеры запустили на Reddit тред, где показали влияние времени на обычные вещи, которыми пользуются все.

This is the same doll, one after 32 years of love, the other still pristine from r/Wellworn

10 years of use on a Benchmade Mini Reflex ii. Discontinued product, girlfriend managed to find me a new-old stock model as a Christmas gift. Apparently I was being “stubborn” about buying myself a new knife lol from r/Wellworn

Тема получила большое внимание, а за непродолжительное время в социальной сети собралась масса фото. Вот некоторые вещи, которые износились за долгое время использования. -0-

I've used the same controller for 6 years... My Xbox One green screened so I had to buy a new one.. This is what a new controller looks like compared to 6 years of wear (and grime) from r/gaming

20 years difference - used vs. preserved TY Bluebeary teddy bear from r/mildlyinteresting

Got myself a new Tetra Force case after 4 years of use. The old one still works but it's not pleasant to look at. I tried leaving it in bleach but that only made the plastic go dull and rough. It pains me but I had to get a new one. from r/Wellworn

Подписывайтесь на нас в
Яндекс.Дзен, Telegram и Viber!
Теги
интернет социальные сети фотография
Подписка на новости БелТА
Новости рубрики Калейдоскоп
Мелани Гриффит. Фото из социальных сетей Мелани Гриффит 63 года, а она занимается в тренажерном зале словно девчонка - видео
Фото The Dodo Фото оленя завирусилось в сети, но никто не может разгадать загадку снимка
Наталья Фриске. Фото из социальных сетей Наталья Фриске удивила снимком из Санкт-Петербурга - фанаты немного опешили из-за того, на кого она похожа
Фото GoodFon Дочка захотела сделать маме милый подарок, но это больше стало похоже на сцену из ужастика (Фото)
Скриншот из видео Эволюцию бикини за последние 130 лет показали в одном видео
Сергей Жуков. Фото из Instagram Лидер группы "Руки вверх!" рассказал о своих серьезных проблемах со здоровьем
Главное
Во время совещания Лукашенко требует определения четких перспектив развития мотовелозавода
Зарегистрированных безработных стало меньше - Минтруда подвело итоги по занятости за 2020 год
По новой программе "Семейный капитал" более 12 тыс. многодетных семей открыли депозиты
За сутки в Беларуси зарегистрированы 1134 пациента с COVID-19, выписаны 1028
Топ-новости
Лукашенко одобрил проект соглашения о перевалке белорусских нефтепродуктов в морских портах России
Лукашенко намерен посетить мотовелозавод в Минске, чтобы окончательно определить перспективы его развития
Госсекретарь Союзного государства Григорий Рапота награжден орденом Почета
Вопрос допуска всех желающих на суд решается с учетом вместимости зала и эпидситуации - ВС
Петришенко: предприятия регионов должны видеть своих будущих специалистов уже среди школьников
Российская авиакомпания "Азимут" начала летать из Ростова-на-Дону в Минск
В районе БелАЭС обеспечен непрерывный контроль радиационной обстановки - Белгидромет
Сильная соцполитика стала залогом того, что большинство белорусов не поддержало мятеж - мнение
Минэкономики рассказало о льготах на услуги электроснабжения и сжиженный газ
Минприроды рассказало, как помочь зимующим лебедям и уткам
Слабый туман и гололедица ожидаются в Беларуси 17 февраля
Белтелерадиокомпания готовит тематический эфир ко Дню защитников Отечества
Контроль качества лекарств и продажу немедицинских товаров в аптеках обсудили в Минздраве
"Белавиа" продлила приостановку рейсов в Ригу до 27 марта
В Национальном аэропорту Минск начали тестирование на COVID-19 методом ПЦР
Релама
С нами интереснее
курсы курсы
тв программа тв программа
погода погода
гороскоп гороскоп
Темы Все темы
Всебелорусское народное собрание Обращения граждан - обратная связь Социальное государство в работе Национальный тренд - ЭКОЛОГИЯ Репортаж БЕЛТА Белорусская АЭС новейшего поколения 3+
Белорусское телеграфное агентство
Спецпроекты
Экспертная среда Судьбы, сложенные в треугольник Страницы белорусского спорта Партизанская летопись З гонарам у сэрцы Парад в День Независимости-2019 Хроника Победы Традиции суверенной Беларуси Плакаты БелТА Атомная энергетика СтопCOVID
Реклама
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Клиентам
Вход для подписчиков Продукты и услуги Разработка сайтов Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве Контакты Электронные обращения Карьера в БелТА Партнеры Логотип БелТА Сообщить о работе сайта Политика конфиденциальности
RSS ВК facebook twitter odnoklassniki Instagram YouTube Telegram Viber Zen.yandex
Свежие новости Беларуси
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2020гг.
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.