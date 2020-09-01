ПогодаПогода
Вторник, 1 сентября 2020
Минск Переменная облачность +16°C
Новости
14:48 В 3-м круге квалификации Лиги Европы БАТЭ может сыграть с ТНС или Б-36 Спорт
14:46 Национальная библиотека Беларуси представила выставку к 80-летию Николая Бусько Культура
14:42 Пиневич первокурсникам медуниверситета: вы приобщились к великому сообществу врачей Общество
14:34 Беларусь и Россия договорились о поэтапном возобновлении транспортного сообщения Общество
14:32 В Бресте задержали двух активистов несанкционированных шествий Происшествия
14:09 Новый спортзал открыли в сельской школе Кобринского района Регионы
14:00 В Беларуси выздоровели и выписаны 70 606 пациентов с COVID-19 Общество
13:56 Республиканская научно-техническая библиотека расскажет о зеленой архитектуре и мире словарей Общество
13:54 Шумилин: государство делает все для самореализации творческой и научной молодежи Общество
13:54 Лаптенок: для первокурсников Академии управления открываются новые горизонты Общество
13:46 Каждый студент БГУ сможет реализоваться в образовательной и научной деятельности - ректор Общество
13:39 Марзалюк: главная идея университетов - наладить диалог преподавателя и студента Регионы
13:39 Мужчина украл собаку возле торгового центра в Гомеле Происшествия
13:35 Кухарев: в БНТУ созданы все условия для получения качественного технического образования Общество
13:33 Подросток-велосипедист попал в ДТП в Мозыре Происшествия
13:32 Кочанова: молодежь нацелена на получение рабочей профессии, создавая блага для себя и страны Общество
13:31 Брестское "Динамо" в случае победы над "Маккаби" сыграет с "Зальцбургом" в плей-офф квалификации ЛЧ Спорт
13:29 Доллар и российский рубль на торгах 1 сентября подешевели, евро подорожал Экономика
13:17 Обновленный музей открылся в средней школе №1 Могилева Регионы
13:15 Минчанин в Telegram-канале призывал препятствовать ОМОНу при выполнении служебных обязанностей - МВД Происшествия
12:43 Дефицит республиканского бюджета в январе-июле составил Br1,42 млрд Экономика
12:43 Неизвестные в Минске блокировали дорожное движение: водители дали отпор Происшествия
12:37 Нацбанк запустил обновленную версию единого портала финансовой грамотности Экономика
12:35 Футболисты сборной Беларуси начали подготовку к старту в Лиге наций Спорт
12:33 Аграрии Могилевской области намолотили 1 млн т зерна Экономика
12:30 Президент Казахстана назвал семь основных принципов нового экономического курса В мире
12:23 Лукашенко об отношениях с Россией: мы сохраним наше общее Отечество Президент
12:14 Детский дом семейного типа откроют в Бресте осенью Регионы
12:08 Станция метро "Площадь Победы" открыта для пассажиров Регионы
12:07 Флот "Белавиа" пополнит новый Embraer-175 Экономика
