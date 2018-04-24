ALEKSEEV с песней "Forever" представит Беларусь на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Никита Алексеев
Возраст: 24 года
Страна: Беларусь
Название песни: "Forever"
Автор: музыка К. Павлов, М. Кошевой, слова Е. Матюшенко
Певец Никита Алексеев (ALEKSEEV) исполнит песню от Беларуси в этом году на Евровидении. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Forever", что в переводе означает "Навсегда".
It must be something that we call love
Wherever I go, I'm coming back
And time cannot knock me off my track
This resolution is final
It must be something that we call love
It's when you're craving to say her name
And my reality seems to break
Apart with her arrival
No need to worry, rain falling down
It's our happiest story and there's no one around
We will go for it and I know you'll be mine, forever
Windows wide open, flying so high
Both of us roaming through magnificent sky
Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever
It must be something that we call dream
When all you told me I know by heart
The type of beauty I call supreme
And how it's driving me crazy
No need to worry, rain falling down
It's our happiest story and there's no one around
We will go for it and I know you'll be mine, forever
Windows wide open, flying so high
Both of us roaming through magnificent sky
Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever
You'll always sing me something new
I will always follow
When I first saw you here I knew
That I was blind before you
No need to worry, rain falling down
It's our happiest story and there's no one around
We will go for it, and I know you'll be mine, forever
Windows wide open, flying so high
Both of us roaming through magnificent sky
Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever
Никита Алексеев родился в Киеве в семье медиков. Свой музыкальный талант он продемонстрировал еще в начальной школе. Серьезно Никита занялся вокалом в возрасте десяти лет, тогда его научили понимать музыку и привили хороший художественный вкус. Алексеев участвовал в телешоу "Голос страны" в 2014 году, однако победить ему не удалось. Его песня "Пьяное солнце", представленная в 2015 году стала настоящим хитом.
Награды Никиты Алексеева:
Премия "YUNA" в номинации "Открытие года" (2016);
Премия "Муз-ТВ" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);
Премия "RU.TV" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);
Премия "Золотой граммофон" (2016);
Премия "M1 Music Awards" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);
Премия "Top Hit Music Awards" (2016);
Премия "OOPS! Choice Awards" (2016);
"Песня года" (2016 и 2017).
