ALEKSEEV с песней "Forever" представит Беларусь на Евровидении-2018

Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
24 апреля 2018, Вт
+14°C
Переменная облачность EUR 2.4592
USD 2.0055
RUB 3.2428
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Беларусь продвинулась в выстраивании диалога с государствами Европы - Лукашенко
Президент
Лукашенко поручил ежегодно увеличивать долю расходов на социальные нужды
Президент
В Беларуси растет количество вакансий, а неполная занятость сокращается
Общество
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
Гродненские таможенники пресекли ввоз почти 20 т свиного жира под видом грунта
14:56 Происшествия
Евгений Воронов уволен с должности гендиректора "Белэнерго"
14:55 Общество
Директор спортивной школы в Минском районе почти 5 лет получал зарплату фиктивного работника
14:42 Происшествия
В Могилеве расследуется совершенное через Viber мошенничество
14:39 Происшествия
Работников фермы в Волковысском районе задержали за кражей 30 мешков комбикорма
14:29 Происшествия
Лукашенко: нужно всесторонне изучить вопрос о сохранении очереди для получивших арендную квартиру
14:25 Президент
Площадь загрязнения Беларуси цезием-137 сократилась на 19,9 тыс. кв.км
14:24 Общество
Онлайн-конференция с председателем ФПБ Михаилом Ордой пройдет на сайте БЕЛТА 27 апреля
14:20 Общество
В Шклове трактор снес крышу легковушки
14:14 Происшествия
В Гродно разыскивают очевидцев резонансного ДТП с участием мотоцикла
14:14 Происшествия
Горячую воду отключат в районе Партизанского проспекта в Минске до 25 апреля
14:14 Регионы
По "Ходячим мертвецам" могут снять полнометражный фильм
14:14 Калейдоскоп
Как стать PR-партнером БЕЛТА
14:13 Общество
Лукашенко о расширении использования белорусского языка: давайте будем делать все спокойно, шаг за шагом
14:07 Президент
В Беларуси планируют активнее развивать керлинг среди паралимпийских спортсменов
14:05 Спорт
В Гродно стартовал велопробег в поддержку Целей устойчивого развития
14:01 Регионы
На преодоление последствий катастрофы на ЧАЭС в 2019-2020 годах планируется использовать Br1,2 млрд
13:58 Общество
ALEKSEEV с песней "Forever" представит Беларусь на Евровидении-2018
13:58 Культура
Лукашенко: будь моя воля, отправил бы всех кандидатов собирать подписи
13:57 Президент
Специалисты NASA обнаружили необычные отверстия во льду Арктики
13:55 Калейдоскоп
Все новости
Сюжеты
Чемпионат Беларуси по футболу-2018 Чемпионат Беларуси по футболу-2018
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Посевная кампания Посевная кампания
Ситуация на валютном рынке Ситуация на валютном рынке
Республиканский субботник Республиканский субботник
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

ALEKSEEV с песней "Forever" представит Беларусь на Евровидении-2018

Культура 24.04.2018 | 13:58
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Никита Алексеев

Возраст: 24 года

Страна: Беларусь

Название песни: "Forever"

Автор: музыка К. Павлов, М. Кошевой, слова Е. Матюшенко

Певец Никита Алексеев (ALEKSEEV) исполнит песню от Беларуси в этом году на Евровидении. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Forever", что в переводе означает "Навсегда".

Текст песни ALEKSEEV "Forever"

It must be something that we call love

Wherever I go, I'm coming back

And time cannot knock me off my track

This resolution is final

It must be something that we call love

It's when you're craving to say her name

And my reality seems to break

Apart with her arrival

No need to worry, rain falling down

It's our happiest story and there's no one around

We will go for it and I know you'll be mine, forever

Windows wide open, flying so high

Both of us roaming through magnificent sky

Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever

It must be something that we call dream

When all you told me I know by heart

The type of beauty I call supreme

And how it's driving me crazy

No need to worry, rain falling down

It's our happiest story and there's no one around

We will go for it and I know you'll be mine, forever

Windows wide open, flying so high

Both of us roaming through magnificent sky

Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever

You'll always sing me something new

I will always follow

When I first saw you here I knew

That I was blind before you

No need to worry, rain falling down

It's our happiest story and there's no one around

We will go for it, and I know you'll be mine, forever

Windows wide open, flying so high

Both of us roaming through magnificent sky

Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever

Никита Алексеев родился в Киеве в семье медиков. Свой музыкальный талант он продемонстрировал еще в начальной школе. Серьезно Никита занялся вокалом в возрасте десяти лет, тогда его научили понимать музыку и привили хороший художественный вкус. Алексеев участвовал в телешоу "Голос страны" в 2014 году, однако победить ему не удалось. Его песня "Пьяное солнце", представленная в 2015 году стала настоящим хитом.

Награды Никиты Алексеева:

Премия "YUNA" в номинации "Открытие года" (2016);

Премия "Муз-ТВ" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);

Премия "RU.TV" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);

Премия "Золотой граммофон" (2016);

Премия "M1 Music Awards" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);

Премия "Top Hit Music Awards" (2016);

Премия "OOPS! Choice Awards" (2016);

"Песня года" (2016 и 2017).

ALEKSEEV в социальных сетях:

ALEKSEEV в Instagram ALEKSEEV в Instagram

ALEKSEEV в Facebook ALEKSEEV в Facebook

ALEKSEEV в "ВКонтакте" ALEKSEEV в ВКонтакте

﻿
Теги
Беларусь, Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
TB программа
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4592 BYN 2.443 BYN 2.45 BYN
USD
2.0055 BYN 2.001 BYN 2.005 BYN
RUB
3.2428 BYN 3.24 BYN 3.25 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко о Годе малой родины: это, скорее, трехлетка и только старт
Все видео

Фотоновости

Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Все фото

Инфографика

Ранние яровые посеяны более чем на 65% площадей Сельскохозяйственные организации Беларуси посеяли ранние яровые зерновые и зернобобовые культуры* на 670,9 тыс. га**, что составляет 65,9% к плану. В том числе по областям.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко: нужно всесторонне изучить вопрос о сохранении очереди для получивших арендную квартиру
Лукашенко о расширении использования белорусского языка: давайте будем делать все спокойно, шаг за шагом
Политика
Фото из архива Координационная группа ЕС-Беларусь проведет заседание в Минске
Открылось совместное заседание Палаты представителей и Совета Республики Национального собрания Беларуси
Согласование приоритетов партнерства между Минском и Брюсселем находится в стадии завершения
Экономика
Владельцев электромобилей в ЕАЭС предлагают освободить от уплаты транспортного налога
Доллар и евро на торгах 24 апреля подешевели, российский рубль подорожал
Белорусские атомщики изучили организацию экономической работы на Нововоронежской АЭС
Происшествия
Фото УГКСЭ по Гродненской области В Гродно разыскивают очевидцев резонансного ДТП с участием мотоцикла
Гродненские таможенники пресекли ввоз почти 20 т свиного жира под видом грунта
Директор спортивной школы в Минском районе почти 5 лет получал зарплату фиктивного работника
Общество
Главный приз 65-го тура игры "Удача в придачу!" разыграет популярная белорусская певица Анна Шаркунова! Сегодня в 18.20 Анна Шаркунова в прямом эфире ОНТ разыграет 45-ю квартиру от "Евроопт", а покупатели - автомобили и деньги!
Евгений Воронов уволен с должности гендиректора "Белэнерго"
Площадь загрязнения Беларуси цезием-137 сократилась на 19,9 тыс. кв.км
Регионы
Дидье Канесс. Фото из архива Франция заинтересована в активизации сотрудничества с Витебской областью
Горячую воду отключат в районе Партизанского проспекта в Минске до 25 апреля
В Гродно стартовал велопробег в поддержку Целей устойчивого развития
Спорт
Во время матча. Фото ФК БАТЭ Футболисты БАТЭ одержали четвертую победу на старте чемпионата Беларуси
В Беларуси планируют активнее развивать керлинг среди паралимпийских спортсменов
Арина Соболенко после матча Кубка Федерации сыграет на теннисном турнире в Стамбуле
Технологии
Фото из архива Минсвязи продлило прием заявок на конкурс по созданию портала открытых данных госорганов
Крупнейший в мире самолет совершит пробные пробежки перед вылетом
Биологи имплантировали мыши часть человеческого мозга
В мире
Фото Синьхуа-БЕЛТА В Торонто при наезде микроавтобуса на пешеходов погибли 10 человек
Таиланд готов организовать встречу Дональда Трампа с Ким Чен Ыном
На реконструкцию в Сирии потребуется $200-300 млрд - ООН
Калейдоскоп
Гороскоп на неделю с 23 по 29 апреля
По "Ходячим мертвецам" могут снять полнометражный фильм
Специалисты NASA обнаружили необычные отверстия во льду Арктики
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Притяжение родной земли
Майорские звезды Ирины Кислой
Слуцкий пояс – национальная душа
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Владимир АРЧАКОВ. В глобальном и региональном масштабе
Владимир ПАНТЮХОВ. Каждый может изменить к лучшему мир вокруг себя
Михаил ШИМАНСКИЙ. «Люди добрые, помните…»
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия