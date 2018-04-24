ALEKSEEV с песней "Forever" представит Беларусь на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Никита Алексеев

Возраст: 24 года

Страна: Беларусь

Название песни: "Forever"

Автор: музыка К. Павлов, М. Кошевой, слова Е. Матюшенко

Певец Никита Алексеев (ALEKSEEV) исполнит песню от Беларуси в этом году на Евровидении. Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском "Forever", что в переводе означает "Навсегда".

Текст песни ALEKSEEV "Forever"

It must be something that we call love

Wherever I go, I'm coming back

And time cannot knock me off my track

This resolution is final

It must be something that we call love

It's when you're craving to say her name

And my reality seems to break

Apart with her arrival

No need to worry, rain falling down

It's our happiest story and there's no one around

We will go for it and I know you'll be mine, forever

Windows wide open, flying so high

Both of us roaming through magnificent sky

Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever

It must be something that we call dream

When all you told me I know by heart

The type of beauty I call supreme

And how it's driving me crazy

No need to worry, rain falling down

It's our happiest story and there's no one around

We will go for it and I know you'll be mine, forever

Windows wide open, flying so high

Both of us roaming through magnificent sky

Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever

You'll always sing me something new

I will always follow

When I first saw you here I knew

That I was blind before you

No need to worry, rain falling down

It's our happiest story and there's no one around

We will go for it, and I know you'll be mine, forever

Windows wide open, flying so high

Both of us roaming through magnificent sky

Rain keeps on falling, and I know you'll be mine forever

Никита Алексеев родился в Киеве в семье медиков. Свой музыкальный талант он продемонстрировал еще в начальной школе. Серьезно Никита занялся вокалом в возрасте десяти лет, тогда его научили понимать музыку и привили хороший художественный вкус. Алексеев участвовал в телешоу "Голос страны" в 2014 году, однако победить ему не удалось. Его песня "Пьяное солнце", представленная в 2015 году стала настоящим хитом.

Награды Никиты Алексеева:

Премия "YUNA" в номинации "Открытие года" (2016);

Премия "Муз-ТВ" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);

Премия "RU.TV" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);

Премия "Золотой граммофон" (2016);

Премия "M1 Music Awards" в номинации "Прорыв года" (2016);

Премия "Top Hit Music Awards" (2016);

Премия "OOPS! Choice Awards" (2016);

"Песня года" (2016 и 2017).

ALEKSEEV в социальных сетях:

ALEKSEEV в Instagram

ALEKSEEV в Facebook

ALEKSEEV в "ВКонтакте"