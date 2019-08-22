В мире В Польше разбился небольшой самолет, пилот погиб Фото TVN24 22 августа, Минск /Корр. БЕЛТА/. Недалеко от польского города Миньск-Мазовецки (Польша) потерпел крушение небольшой самолет, пилот погиб, сообщает польский телеканал TVN24 . Инцидент произошел 21 августа около 19.00. После падения воздушное судно загорелось. На место происшествия были направлены пять пожарных бригад. По данным полиции, установлена личность пилота, им являлся 49-летний мужчина, который проживал в соседнем городе. Подробности аварии выясняются.-0-

Array ( [code] => 1064 [message] => You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '3 3LIMIT 0,6' at line 1 [query] => SELECT *, id AS ARRAY_KEY FROM cms_news as n WHERE n.node_id IN('108', '26') AND dateCreated<=UNIX_TIMESTAMP() AND active='1'3 3LIMIT 0,6 [context] => /var/www/beltand/public_html/system/models/user_news.class.php line 817 )

SQL Error: You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '3 3LIMIT 0,6' at line 1 at /var/www/beltand/public_html/system/models/user_news.class.php line 817