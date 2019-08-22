ТВ-гид ТВ-гид
Четверг, 22 августа 2019
22 августа 2019, 09:50

В Польше разбился небольшой самолет, пилот погиб

Фото TVN24
Фото TVN24

22 августа, Минск /Корр. БЕЛТА/. Недалеко от польского города Миньск-Мазовецки (Польша) потерпел крушение небольшой самолет, пилот погиб, сообщает польский телеканал TVN24.

Инцидент произошел 21 августа около 19.00. После падения воздушное судно загорелось. На место происшествия были направлены пять пожарных бригад.

По данным полиции, установлена личность пилота, им являлся 49-летний мужчина, который проживал в соседнем городе. Подробности аварии выясняются.-0-

Теги
авиакатастрофа Польша самолет
