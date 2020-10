Пакистанец вырос до рекордных 231 сантиметра, и мало кто может дать ему пять сверху

7 ft-6 inches tall Pakistani cricketer Mudassir Gujjar aims to be world's tallest bowler. Mudassir was born to parents with normal height- his father Hashim Mohammad is 5 feet 6 inches tall, mother Parveen is 5 feet 3 inches tall. Gujjar was part of PSL side Lahore Qalandars 2019 pic.twitter.com/FDLfAfbu3n