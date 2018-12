Белоруска Мария Василевич вошла в топ-5 участниц конкурса "Мисс мира - 2018"

View this post on Instagram

Miss World | 2018 OUR MISS WORLD 2018 | TOP 30 !! . . China Pr Cook Islands Belarus Belgium Northern Ireland Russia Scotland Nigeria South Africa Martinique Panama Barbados Jamaica Nepal (Multimedia & Beauty With A Purpose) France (Top Model Winner) Japan (Talent Winner) USA (Sports Woman) Mauritius (Head to Head) Venezuela (Head to Head) Bangladesh (Head to Head) Chile (Head to Head) Malaysia (Head to Head) India (Head to Head) Singapore (Head to Head) Thailand (Head to Head) Mexico (Head to Head & Beauty With A Purpose) Uganda (Head to Head) You can only vote via our website www.missworld.com . . #missworld #mw2018 #mwo #mw2018sanya #mw2018china #missmundo