Бенджамин Ингроссо с песней "Dance You Off" представит Швецию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Бенджамин Ингроссо
Возраст: 20 лет
Страна: Швеция
Название песни: "Dance You Off"
Автор: Бенджамин Ингроссо, Луис Шурл
Бенджамин Ингроссо исполнит песню от Швеции на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "Dance You Off", что переводится как "Забыть о тебе в танце".
I see that look in your eyes
But I ain't feeling no pressure, pressure
Feels like I'm stuck here in time
While I've been trying to forget ya
Forget ya
Just wanna da-da-dance you off
So don't you da-da-dare wait up
Cause I just wanna feel the mood
Girl with anyone but you
And I might now
Yeah I might now
Just trying to have myself a time
So I just don't care if you mind
Cause I just wanna feel the mood
Girl with anyone but you
And I might now
Yeah I might now
Treating you good we were gold
I dug you like you were treasure
So don't act like I'm the cruel one
When I know you know better
And I, oh I used to think that
You were worth the best in life
Cause I loved it, I loved it
Feels like I'm stuck here in time
While I've been trying to forget ya
Just wanna da-da-dance you off
So don't you da-da-dare wait up
Cause I just wanna feel the mood
Girl with anyone but you
And I might now
Yeah I might now
Just trying to have myself a time
So I just don't care if you mind
Cause I just wanna feel the mood
Girl with anyone but you
And I might now
Yeah I might now
I'm just gonna dance you off the floor
I used to think that you were worth my every night
Every night
Just wanna da-da-dance you off
So don't you da-da-dare wait up
Cause I just wanna feel the mood
Girl with anyone but you
And I might now
Yeah I might now
Just trying to have myself a time
So I just don't care if you mind
Cause I just wanna feel the mood
Girl with anyone but you
I might now
I might now
Бенджамин Ингроссо родился в шведском местечке Дандериде, на окраине Стокгольма, в музыкальной семье. У него итальянские корни. Еще будучи ребенком, он самостоятельно освоил музыкальные инструменты, сочинял песни, играл в мюзиклах и сериалах, участвовал и побеждал во многих музыкальных конкурсах. Ингроссо выпустил несколько популярных синглов, получивших награды и достигших верхних строк шведских музыкальных чартов. Впервые Бенджамин участвовал в национальном отборе в 2017 году, но занял 5-е место, но на следующий год он повторил попытку, и теперь молодой певец будет представлять свою страну на Евровидении.
Бенджамин Ингроссо в Instagram
