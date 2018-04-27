Бенджамин Ингроссо с песней "Dance You Off" представит Швецию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Бенджамин Ингроссо

Возраст: 20 лет

Страна: Швеция

Название песни: "Dance You Off"

Автор: Бенджамин Ингроссо, Луис Шурл

Бенджамин Ингроссо исполнит песню от Швеции на "Евровидении-2018". Он выступит во втором полуфинале (10 мая) с песней "Dance You Off", что переводится как "Забыть о тебе в танце".

Текст песни Бенджамина Ингроссо "Dance You Off"

I see that look in your eyes

But I ain't feeling no pressure, pressure

Feels like I'm stuck here in time

While I've been trying to forget ya

Forget ya

Just wanna da-da-dance you off

So don't you da-da-dare wait up

Cause I just wanna feel the mood

Girl with anyone but you

And I might now

Yeah I might now

Just trying to have myself a time

So I just don't care if you mind

Cause I just wanna feel the mood

Girl with anyone but you

And I might now

Yeah I might now

Treating you good we were gold

I dug you like you were treasure

So don't act like I'm the cruel one

When I know you know better

And I, oh I used to think that

You were worth the best in life

Cause I loved it, I loved it

Feels like I'm stuck here in time

While I've been trying to forget ya

Just wanna da-da-dance you off

So don't you da-da-dare wait up

Cause I just wanna feel the mood

Girl with anyone but you

And I might now

Yeah I might now

Just trying to have myself a time

So I just don't care if you mind

Cause I just wanna feel the mood

Girl with anyone but you

And I might now

Yeah I might now

I'm just gonna dance you off the floor

I used to think that you were worth my every night

Every night

Just wanna da-da-dance you off

So don't you da-da-dare wait up

Cause I just wanna feel the mood

Girl with anyone but you

And I might now

Yeah I might now

Just trying to have myself a time

So I just don't care if you mind

Cause I just wanna feel the mood

Girl with anyone but you

I might now

I might now

Бенджамин Ингроссо родился в шведском местечке Дандериде, на окраине Стокгольма, в музыкальной семье. У него итальянские корни. Еще будучи ребенком, он самостоятельно освоил музыкальные инструменты, сочинял песни, играл в мюзиклах и сериалах, участвовал и побеждал во многих музыкальных конкурсах. Ингроссо выпустил несколько популярных синглов, получивших награды и достигших верхних строк шведских музыкальных чартов. Впервые Бенджамин участвовал в национальном отборе в 2017 году, но занял 5-е место, но на следующий год он повторил попытку, и теперь молодой певец будет представлять свою страну на Евровидении.

