Equinox с песней "Bones" представят Болгарию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Equinox

Страна: Болгария

Название песни: "Bones"

Автор: Борислав Миланов, Трей Кэмпбелл

Группа Equinox исполнит песню от Болгарии на Евровидении-2018. Они выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с композицией "Bones", что в переводе означает "Кости".

Текст песни Equinox "Bones"

Love is like a black hole

Everything is dark

You just gotta let go

And feel it, feel it, feel it

We fall off the deep end

Just to get a rush

You know that it's right when

You feel it, feel it, feel it

What is life

If it's just of the earth

Only of the flesh and bones

Wanna thrive

In the dust

Of the universe and way into unknown

So I love beyond the bones

Goes deep inside your soul

I love beyond the bones

Wanna be the fire

Even if it burns

Offer up my fibers

To feel it, feel it, it

What is life

If it's just of the earth

Only of the flesh and bones

Wanna thrive in the dust

Of the universe and way

Into unknown

So I love beyond the bones

Goes deep inside your soul

I love beyond the bones

Into the unknown

Where no other love goes...

Группа была образована специально для конкурса. Ее продюссер и композитор Борислав Миланов отмечает, что впервые песня писалась не для исполнителей. Изначально он написал композицию, а уже потом подобрал подходящих певцов и создал группу. В состав коллектива вошли Жана Бергендорф, победительница болгарского "Х Factor" в 2013 году; Владимир Михайлов, участник групп "Сафо" и "Сленг"; Георгий Симеонов, певец, композитор и продюсер; Джонни Мануэль, участник America's Got Talent в 2017 году; а также Трей Кэмпбелл, певец и композитор.

Equinox в социальных сетях:

Equinox в Instagram