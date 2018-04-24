Equinox с песней "Bones" представят Болгарию на Евровидении-2018

Имя: Equinox
Страна: Болгария
Название песни: "Bones"
Автор: Борислав Миланов, Трей Кэмпбелл
Группа Equinox исполнит песню от Болгарии на Евровидении-2018. Они выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с композицией "Bones", что в переводе означает "Кости".
Love is like a black hole
Everything is dark
You just gotta let go
And feel it, feel it, feel it
We fall off the deep end
Just to get a rush
You know that it's right when
You feel it, feel it, feel it
What is life
If it's just of the earth
Only of the flesh and bones
Wanna thrive
In the dust
Of the universe and way into unknown
So I love beyond the bones
Goes deep inside your soul
I love beyond the bones
Wanna be the fire
Even if it burns
Offer up my fibers
To feel it, feel it, it
What is life
If it's just of the earth
Only of the flesh and bones
Wanna thrive in the dust
Of the universe and way
Into unknown
So I love beyond the bones
Goes deep inside your soul
I love beyond the bones
Into the unknown
Where no other love goes...
Группа была образована специально для конкурса. Ее продюссер и композитор Борислав Миланов отмечает, что впервые песня писалась не для исполнителей. Изначально он написал композицию, а уже потом подобрал подходящих певцов и создал группу. В состав коллектива вошли Жана Бергендорф, победительница болгарского "Х Factor" в 2013 году; Владимир Михайлов, участник групп "Сафо" и "Сленг"; Георгий Симеонов, певец, композитор и продюсер; Джонни Мануэль, участник America's Got Talent в 2017 году; а также Трей Кэмпбелл, певец и композитор.
