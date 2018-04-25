Eye Cue с песней "Lost And Found" представит Македонию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Eye Cue
Страна: Македония
Название песни: "Lost And Found"
Группа Eye Cue исполнит песню от Македонии в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Lost And Found", что в переводе означает "Потерянный и найденный".
Come and take me, I can show you how it's done
Come and take me when no one is around
Come and take me, I can show you how it's done
We'll be lost and we'll be
If you want me, I can tell you what it's all about
You're standing in the shadow, I'm wondering why
You're in the dark
I want a deeper, deeper love
I want you by my side
Just let me deeper, go deeper
Come and take me, I can show you how it's done
Come and take me when no one is around
Come and take me, I can show you how it's done
We'll be lost and we'll be found
We'll be lost and we'll be found, found
Have you ever thought about it?
We went too far, no there's no way back
No way back
Have you ever thought about it?
We went too far, no there's no way back
No way back
I wish you trust your intitution and let the journey start
You're afraid that you might suffer
But trust me what you'll find will blow your mind
I want a deeper, deeper love
I want you by my side
Just let me deeper, go deeper, go deeper
Come and take me, I can show you how it's done
Come and take me when no one is around
Come and take me, I can show you how it's done
We'll be lost and we'll be found
We'll be lost and we'll be
Baby, you and I we'll be lost and found
Have you ever thought about it?
We went too far, no there's no way back
No way back
Have you ever thought about it?
We went too far, no there's no way back
No way back
We'll be lost and we'll be
Музыкальный коллектив образовался в Македонии в 2008 году. В его состав входит дуэт вокалистов Боян Трайковский и Мария Ивановска, а также барабанщик Иво Митковски. На конкурс они были выбраны посредством закрытого отбора. Специальная коллегия жюри выбрала именно их для участия на "Евровидении-2018".
