Eye Cue с песней "Lost And Found" представит Македонию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Eye Cue

Страна: Македония

Название песни: "Lost And Found"

Группа Eye Cue исполнит песню от Македонии в этом году на "Евровидении". Музыканты выступят в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Lost And Found", что в переводе означает "Потерянный и найденный".

Текст песни Eye Cue "Lost And Found"

Come and take me, I can show you how it's done

Come and take me when no one is around

Come and take me, I can show you how it's done

We'll be lost and we'll be

If you want me, I can tell you what it's all about

You're standing in the shadow, I'm wondering why

You're in the dark

I want a deeper, deeper love

I want you by my side

Just let me deeper, go deeper

Come and take me, I can show you how it's done

Come and take me when no one is around

Come and take me, I can show you how it's done

We'll be lost and we'll be found

We'll be lost and we'll be found, found

Have you ever thought about it?

We went too far, no there's no way back

No way back

Have you ever thought about it?

We went too far, no there's no way back

No way back

I wish you trust your intitution and let the journey start

You're afraid that you might suffer

But trust me what you'll find will blow your mind

I want a deeper, deeper love

I want you by my side

Just let me deeper, go deeper, go deeper

Come and take me, I can show you how it's done

Come and take me when no one is around

Come and take me, I can show you how it's done

We'll be lost and we'll be found

We'll be lost and we'll be

Baby, you and I we'll be lost and found

Have you ever thought about it?

We went too far, no there's no way back

No way back

Have you ever thought about it?

We went too far, no there's no way back

No way back

We'll be lost and we'll be

Музыкальный коллектив образовался в Македонии в 2008 году. В его состав входит дуэт вокалистов Боян Трайковский и Мария Ивановска, а также барабанщик Иво Митковски. На конкурс они были выбраны посредством закрытого отбора. Специальная коллегия жюри выбрала именно их для участия на "Евровидении-2018".

