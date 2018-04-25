Мобильная версия
25 апреля 2018
Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Нацбанк сохраняет планы по отмене обязательной продажи валютной выручки с середины года
Кобяков вручил госнаграды более чем 100 представителям различных сфер
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
Райан О'Шонесси c песней "Together" представит Ирландию на "Евровидении-2018"

Культура 25.04.2018 | 18:00
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Райан О'Шонесси

Возраст: 25

Страна: Ирландия

Название песни: "Together"

Авторы: Райан О'Шонесси, Марк Кэплис, Лора Элизабет Хьюз

Певец Райан О'Шонесси исполнит песню от ирландии в этом году на "Евровидении". Он выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней на английском языке "Together", что в переводе означает "Вместе".

Текст песни Райана О'Шонесси "Together"

We were drifting like two icebergs out on the ocean

I was doing all I could to keep you close

There were troubles in the water

You swore it was nothing

You said that we would always stay afloat

Why would true love, look me in the eye and lie, lie?

I thought we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

I thought we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

Why have you been coming home so late in the evening?

Is there someone else that I should know about?

'Cause there's a smile on your face that I haven't seen

Since we started going out

How could true love, look me in the eye and lie, lie?

I thought we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

I thought we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

I'll forever wonder why

We said "Until death do us part"

And then you chose to break my heart

Remember right back to the start

When we said we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

I thought we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

You said we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

I thought we'd be together 'til we die

I'll forever wonder why

I'll forever wonder why

Райан из музыкальной семьи. Он родился в ирландском городе Скеррис. Свою творческую карьеру начал еще в юном возрасте. Впервые он сыграл роль в телесериале в восьмилетнем возрасте. Все его детство прошло на ирландском ТВ. В 17 лет он решил отказаться от карьеры актера в пользу музыки. Окончил Дублинский музыкальный колледж.

Конкурсы, в которых принял участие Райан О'Шонесси:

"The Voice: Britan"

"The Voice: Ireland"

Шоу "The Hit"

Райан О'Шонесси в Instagram Райан О'Шонесси в Instagram

Райан О'Шонесси в Twitter Райан О'Шонесси в Twitter

﻿
