Саара Аалто с песней "Monsters" представит Финляндию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Саара Аалто
Возраст: 30 лет
Страна: Финляндия
Название песни: "Monsters"
Автор: Саара Аалто, Джой Дэб, Линеа Дэб, Ки Фитцжеральд
Певица Саара Аалто исполнит песню от Финляндии в этом году на "Евровидении". Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Monsters", что в переводе означает "Монстры".
Closed my eyes, so I couldn't see it
Felt so numb, but now I'm ready to feel it
So tonight I'm making friends
With all the creatures that are hiding there under my bed
I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore
Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls
At my worst I found my army strong
All the demons are gone
You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more
I ain't scared no more
(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)
It's my life, I'm ready to lead it
I'm gonna roll the dice, you better believe it
So tonight I'm making friends
With all the creatures that are hiding there under my bed
I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore
Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls
At my worst I found my army strong
All the demons are gone
You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more
(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)
I ain't scared no more
No, no, I ain't scared, I ain't scared
I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore
Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls
At my worst I found my army strong
All the demons are gone
You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more
(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)
I ain't scared no more
Саара родом из финского города Оулунсало. С самого раннего детства она сама пишет песни. Первую свою песенку она сочинила еще в пять лет. Уже к одиннадцати годам в ее копилке было несколько побед в музыкальных конкурсах. Саара исполняет песни на различных языках, однажды она записала кавер на хит "Let It Go" на пятнадцати различных языках. Дважды она пробовалась на "Евровидение", но лишь третья попытка стала удачной.
Конкурсы, в которых приняла участие Саара Аалто:
"The X Factor UK"
"Kotka Maritime Festival"
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.4438 BYN
|2.438 BYN
|1.246 BYN
|USD
|2.0032 BYN
|2.003 BYN
|2.007 BYN
|RUB
|3.2454 BYN
|3.23 BYN
|3.24 BYN