Саара Аалто с песней "Monsters" представит Финляндию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Саара Аалто

Возраст: 30 лет

Страна: Финляндия

Название песни: "Monsters"

Автор: Саара Аалто, Джой Дэб, Линеа Дэб, Ки Фитцжеральд

Певица Саара Аалто исполнит песню от Финляндии в этом году на "Евровидении". Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Monsters", что в переводе означает "Монстры".

Текст песни Саары Аалто "Monsters"

Closed my eyes, so I couldn't see it

Felt so numb, but now I'm ready to feel it

So tonight I'm making friends

With all the creatures that are hiding there under my bed

I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore

Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls

At my worst I found my army strong

All the demons are gone

You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more

I ain't scared no more

(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)

It's my life, I'm ready to lead it

I'm gonna roll the dice, you better believe it

So tonight I'm making friends

With all the creatures that are hiding there under my bed

I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore

Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls

At my worst I found my army strong

All the demons are gone

You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more

(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)

I ain't scared no more

No, no, I ain't scared, I ain't scared

I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore

Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls

At my worst I found my army strong

All the demons are gone

You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more

(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)

I ain't scared no more

Саара родом из финского города Оулунсало. С самого раннего детства она сама пишет песни. Первую свою песенку она сочинила еще в пять лет. Уже к одиннадцати годам в ее копилке было несколько побед в музыкальных конкурсах. Саара исполняет песни на различных языках, однажды она записала кавер на хит "Let It Go" на пятнадцати различных языках. Дважды она пробовалась на "Евровидение", но лишь третья попытка стала удачной.

Конкурсы, в которых приняла участие Саара Аалто:

"The X Factor UK"

"Kotka Maritime Festival"

