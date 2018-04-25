Мобильная версия
ПогодаПогода
КурсыКурсы
ГороскопГороскоп
ТВ-гидТВ-гид
ФотохроникаФотохроника
ПРОЕКТЫ
ГОСОРГАНЫ
Новости Беларуси
25 апреля 2018, Ср
+11°C
Сплошная облачность EUR 2.4438
USD 2.0032
RUB 3.2454
Главное
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: безопасность - в единстве народа
Президент
Негативные тенденции последних лет в Беларуси преодолены - Президент
Президент
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Президент
Кобяков вручил госнаграды более чем 100 представителям различных сфер
Общество
В Беларуси предлагается пересмотреть ставки НДС
Экономика
Официальный сайт Республики Беларусь
Реклама на сайте
Лента новостей
Ракета “Рокот” с европейским спутником Sentinel-3B стартовала с российского космодрома Плесецк
22:08 В мире
Макрон призвал бороться с вирусом ложных новостей
21:43 В мире
Саара Аалто с песней "Monsters" представит Финляндию на "Евровидении-2018"
21:35 Культура
Беларусь заинтересована в открытии совместных предприятий с Бразилией
21:10 Экономика
Национальный костюм стал основной темой международного форума традиционной культуры в Могилеве
21:05 Культура
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
20:43 Президент
Контракт на организацию телетрансляций II Европейских игр подписан в Минске
20:40 Спорт
Eye Cue с песней "Lost And Found" представит Македонию на "Евровидении-2018"
20:30 Культура
Работы более 300 художников представит международный фестиваль ART-MINSK
20:22 Культура
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
19:35 Политика
Элени Фурейра с песней "Fuego" представит Кипр на "Евровидении-2018"
19:30 Культура
Серебряные награды завоевали артисты Белгосцирка на фестивале в Пхеньяне
19:26 Культура
Беларусь намерена следовать концепции "нулевого травматизма" в сфере охраны труда - Старовойтов
19:18 Общество
Арина Соболенко завершила выступление на теннисном турнире в Стамбуле
19:10 Спорт
Мотопатрули ГАИ с видеорегистраторами будут сопровождать колонну на открытии сезона H.O.G. Spring Challenge
19:02 Регионы
Беларусь готова к сотрудничеству с ЕС только на взаимоуважительной основе - Воронецкий
18:56 Политика
Эксперты ОЗХО во второй раз посетили сирийскую Думу
18:41 В мире
Облисполкомы и Мингорисполком проведут 28 апреля прямые телефонные линии
18:38 Общество
Военные атташе 11 стран ознакомятся с белорусским опытом в сфере судебной экспертизы
18:28 Общество
Бывшая председатель комитета экономики Гомельского облисполкома подозревается в коррупции
18:14 Происшествия
Все новости
Сюжеты
Евровидение-2018 Евровидение-2018
Европейские игры - 2019 Европейские игры - 2019
Чемпионат мира по футболу-2018 в России Чемпионат мира по футболу-2018 в России
Борьба с незаконным оборотом наркотиков Борьба с незаконным оборотом наркотиков
Прямые телефонные линии власти с населением Прямые телефонные линии власти с населением
Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию Послание Президента белорусскому народу и Национальному собранию
Все сюжеты
Сайт Президента Беларуси
Портал союзного государства
Исполком СНГ
Национальный правовой интернет-портал
СМИ Беларуси

Саара Аалто с песней "Monsters" представит Финляндию на "Евровидении-2018"

Культура 25.04.2018 | 21:35
Евровидение-2018 Новости сюжета Евровидение-2018
Другие сюжеты

Имя: Саара Аалто

Возраст: 30 лет

Страна: Финляндия

Название песни: "Monsters"

Автор: Саара Аалто, Джой Дэб, Линеа Дэб, Ки Фитцжеральд

Певица Саара Аалто исполнит песню от Финляндии в этом году на "Евровидении". Она выступит в первом полуфинале (8 мая) с песней "Monsters", что в переводе означает "Монстры".

Текст песни Саары Аалто "Monsters"

Closed my eyes, so I couldn't see it

Felt so numb, but now I'm ready to feel it

So tonight I'm making friends

With all the creatures that are hiding there under my bed

I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore

Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls

At my worst I found my army strong

All the demons are gone

You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more

I ain't scared no more

(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)

It's my life, I'm ready to lead it

I'm gonna roll the dice, you better believe it

So tonight I'm making friends

With all the creatures that are hiding there under my bed

I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore

Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls

At my worst I found my army strong

All the demons are gone

You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more

(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)

I ain't scared no more

No, no, I ain't scared, I ain't scared

I ain't gonna hold on to these monsters anymore

Now I'm gonna let in all the light, tear down the walls

At my worst I found my army strong

All the demons are gone

You can try and scare me now, but I ain't scared no more

(I ain't, I ain't, I ain't scared no more)

I ain't scared no more

Саара родом из финского города Оулунсало. С самого раннего детства она сама пишет песни. Первую свою песенку она сочинила еще в пять лет. Уже к одиннадцати годам в ее копилке было несколько побед в музыкальных конкурсах. Саара исполняет песни на различных языках, однажды она записала кавер на хит "Let It Go" на пятнадцати различных языках. Дважды она пробовалась на "Евровидение", но лишь третья попытка стала удачной.

Конкурсы, в которых приняла участие Саара Аалто:

"The X Factor UK"

"Kotka Maritime Festival"

Саара Аалто в Instagram Саара Аалто в Instagram

Саара Аалто в Facebook Саара Аалто в Facebook

Саара Аалто в Twitter Саара Аалто в Twitter

﻿
Теги
Евровидение, конкурс, музыка
Версия для печати
Новости рубрики Культура
К списку
Çàãðóçêà...
Топ-новости
Гороскоп на завтра
Погода
Минск
Барановичи
Бобруйск
Борисов
Брест
Варшава
Вильнюс
Витебск
Гомель
Гродно
Жлобин
Киев
Лида
Минск
Могилёв
Мозырь
Москва
Орша
Полоцк
Рига
Санкт-Петербург
Солигорск
МЧС предупреждает
Атомная энергетика
Новости компаний
Курсы валют
Нацбанк Лучшие курсы
Покупка Продажа
EUR
2.4438 BYN 2.438 BYN 1.246 BYN
USD
2.0032 BYN 2.003 BYN 2.007 BYN
RUB
3.2454 BYN 3.23 BYN 3.24 BYN
Подробнее курсы валют нацбанка Лучшие курсы
ТВ программа
Гороскоп
Овен Телец Близнецы
Рак Лев Дева
Весы Скорпион Стрелец
Козерог Водолей Рыбы
Ежемесячный гороскоп

Видео

Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Все видео

Фотоновости

Акция, посвященная Международному астма-дню, прошла в Бресте
Все фото

Инфографика

Итоги "Недели леса - 2018" "Неделя леса - 2018" была приурочена к Году малой родины и посвящена восстановлению лесов, пострадавших от массового распространения насекомых-вредителей в 2017 году.
Вся инфографика
Президент
Александр Лукашенко Лукашенко: главная цель остается неизменной - мы строим государство для народа
Лукашенко и Саркисян в телефонном разговоре обсудили ситуацию в Армении
Лукашенко не видит необходимости в укрупнении районов
Политика
Андрей Кобяков. Фото из архива Состоялся телефонный разговор между премьер-министром Беларуси и и.о. премьер-министра Армении
Наумович: ожидается продление мандата инфопункта Совета Европы в Минске на два года
Беларусь готова к сотрудничеству с ЕС только на взаимоуважительной основе - Воронецкий
Экономика
Фото из архива Нацбанк принимает необходимые меры для достижения цели по инфляции не выше 6% в 2018 году
Беларусь заинтересована в открытии совместных предприятий с Бразилией
У Беларуси есть большой потенциал для привлечения инвесторов - Ковалев
Происшествия
Фото УВД Миноблисполкома В Солигорске за распространение психотропа задержали супругов
Бывшая председатель комитета экономики Гомельского облисполкома подозревается в коррупции
Около 200 м рельсов похитили с узкоколейной железной дороги в Быховском районе
Общество
Андрей Дапкюнас. Фото из архива Дапкюнас: преодоление последствий аварии на ЧАЭС требует национальных и международных усилий
Беларусь намерена следовать концепции "нулевого травматизма" в сфере охраны труда - Старовойтов
Облисполкомы и Мингорисполком проведут 28 апреля прямые телефонные линии
Регионы
Фото из архива Субсидии на открытие собственного дела в этом году получат 170 безработных минчан
Мотопатрули ГАИ с видеорегистраторами будут сопровождать колонну на открытии сезона H.O.G. Spring Challenge
Памятный знак в честь энергетиков - ликвидаторов аварии на ЧАЭС открыли в Хойниках
Спорт
Белорусские теннисистки Женская сборная Беларуси по теннису поднялась на третье место в мировом командном рейтинге
Контракт на организацию телетрансляций II Европейских игр подписан в Минске
Арина Соболенко завершила выступление на теннисном турнире в Стамбуле
Технологии
Фото из архива Около 30 компаний в Беларуси оштрафовали за нелицензионное ПО Microsoft
Instagram выпустил новое обновление для раздела Stories
Развитие интернет-коммуникаций обсудят на Минском областном форуме "Молодежь оnline"
В мире
Петер Мадсен. Фото Reuters Датский изобретатель приговорен к пожизненному сроку за убийство журналистки на подводной лодке
Ракета “Рокот” с европейским спутником Sentinel-3B стартовала с российского космодрома Плесецк
Макрон призвал бороться с вирусом ложных новостей
Калейдоскоп
Фотограф в США сфотографировал птицу с "жующей" акулой в клюве
Продюсер "Очень странных дел" уверен, что у сериала будет 4 сезон
Полиция Швейцарии хочет оштрафовать утку за превышение скорости
Все круглые столы
Круглый стол Андрей Ромашко,
Инесса Лемак,
Сергей Красуцкий,
Дмитрий Улога,
Марина Попова 13 марта Культура общежития. Как бороться с соседями-дебоширами? Круглый стол Евгения Красуцкая,
Геннадий Каленов,
Владимир Устинович 24 января Быть собственником – стать хозяином. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней" Круглый стол Лариса Бельская,
Наталья Хвир,
Ольга Попко,
Владимир Прокопцов,
Роман Мотульский,
Алексей Батюков 17 января Возвращение историко-культурных ценностей Беларуси: реалии и планы Круглый стол Элла Селицкая,
Дмитрий Семенкевич,
Петр Арушаньянц,
Андрей Матюшенко,
Виолетта Брезовская,
Вадим Ипатов,
Жанна Тарасевич 28 ноября Революционные новации: что изменят документы по развитию предпринимательства? Круглый стол Марина Толстик,
Руслан Михалевич,
Игорь Капач,
Татьяна Слиж,
Светлана Костян,
Снежана Дубенок,
Дмитрий Плашков,
Виталий Волчетский,
Кирилл Антонов,
Нина Кульбеда 22 ноября Мегаполисы в долгу перед природой. Круглый стол газеты "7 дней"
Газета 7 дней
Весенние посиделки в Субботниках и Добровлянах,или Как корреспондент «7 дней» решила томаты выращивать
Человек-гротеск
Привет, Мухомор!
На сайт
Экономика БеларусиЭкономика Беларуси
Банкинг без банков. Анна Кот
Инновационная активность. Татьяна Власовец
Ростки зеленой экономики. Снежана Михайловская
На сайт
Беларуская ДумкаБеларуская Думка
Марианна ЩЁТКИНА. Для достижения Целей устойчивого развития нужно думать глобально, действуя локально
Александр ТИТОК. Радиоактивные раны сами не затянутся
Сергей СОЛОДОВНИКОВ. Код Джона Кейнса
На сайт
Вся Беларусь
Государственное устройство
История
Туризм
Культура
Спорт
Спецпроекты
Хроника Победы
Плакаты БелТА
События года.2017
Беларусь-Китай ТОП-50 кадров
Минск и Минчане
Суверенная Беларусь: Эпоха достижений
Парад в День Независимости-2017
Лучшие фото БЕЛТА 2017
Клиентам
Реклама на БЕЛТА
Вход для подписчиков
Продукты и услуги
Медиакит
Разработка сайтов
Мобильная версия
Новостной информер
Агентство
Об агентстве
Контакты
Электронные обращения
Карьера в БелТА
Партнеры
Логотип БелТА
Сообщить о работе сайта
БЕЛТА - Новости Беларуси, © Авторское право принадлежит БЕЛТА, 1999-2018гг. 
Гиперссылка на источник обязательна. Условия использования материалов.
- размещаются материалы рекламно-информационного характера.
Мобильная версия