SuRie с песней "Storm" представит Великобританию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Сюзанна Мари Корк (SuRie)

Возраст: 29 лет

Страна: Великобритания

Название песни: "Storm"

Сюзанна Мари Корк (SuRie) исполнит песню от Великобритании на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит сразу в финале (12 мая) с песней "Storm", что переводится как "Буря".

Текст песни SuRie "Storm"

Hey, hey brother

Do you remember when we were kids with no fear?

Hey, hey sister

Do you believe in the things we dreamt we'd discover?

I still have faith

I still believe in chasing rainbows

Storms don't last forever, forever, remember

We can hold our hands together

Through this storm, through this storm

Storms don't last forever, forever, remember

We can hold our hands together

Through this storm, through this storm

Hey, hey mother

Am I making you proud or could I do better?

Hey, hey father

There's weight on my shoulders but it's not over

I still have faith

I still believe in chasing rainbows

Storms don't last forever, forever, remember

We can hold our hands together

Through this storm, through this storm

Storms don't last forever, forever, remember

We can hold our hands together

Through this storm, through this storm

Spread your love, give all you got

Hold your head up, don't give up, no no

Hey, hey brother, don't give up, oh woah woah

Storms don't last forever, forever, remember

We can hold our hands together

Through this storm, through this storm

Spread your love, give all you got

Hold your head up, don't give up, no no

Spread your love, give all you got

Hold your head up, through this storm

Сюзанна Мари Корк родилась в небольшом городке Харлоу, расположенного в западной части графства Эссекс. В детстве очень любила читать. Со временем увлечение книгами привело к тому, что Сюзанна сама начала писать рассказы, стихи и песни. Корк получила классическое для Англии музыкальное образование - она выпускница Королевской Академии Музыки. Первый сольный альбом SuRie увидел свет в 2016 году. В 2015 году SuRie участвовала в "Евровидении" в качестве бэк-вокалистки и танцора в номере бельгийца Лоика Нотте. В 2017 году являлась музыкальным директором выступления бельгийской участницы "Евровидения" - Бланш.

SuRie в социальных сетях:

SuRie в Instagram

SuRie в Facebook

SuRie в Twitter