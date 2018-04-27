SuRie с песней "Storm" представит Великобританию на "Евровидении-2018"

Имя: Сюзанна Мари Корк (SuRie)
Возраст: 29 лет
Страна: Великобритания
Название песни: "Storm"
Сюзанна Мари Корк (SuRie) исполнит песню от Великобритании на "Евровидении-2018". Она выступит сразу в финале (12 мая) с песней "Storm", что переводится как "Буря".
Hey, hey brother
Do you remember when we were kids with no fear?
Hey, hey sister
Do you believe in the things we dreamt we'd discover?
I still have faith
I still believe in chasing rainbows
Storms don't last forever, forever, remember
We can hold our hands together
Through this storm, through this storm
Storms don't last forever, forever, remember
We can hold our hands together
Through this storm, through this storm
Hey, hey mother
Am I making you proud or could I do better?
Hey, hey father
There's weight on my shoulders but it's not over
I still have faith
I still believe in chasing rainbows
Storms don't last forever, forever, remember
We can hold our hands together
Through this storm, through this storm
Storms don't last forever, forever, remember
We can hold our hands together
Through this storm, through this storm
Spread your love, give all you got
Hold your head up, don't give up, no no
Hey, hey brother, don't give up, oh woah woah
Storms don't last forever, forever, remember
We can hold our hands together
Through this storm, through this storm
Spread your love, give all you got
Hold your head up, don't give up, no no
Spread your love, give all you got
Hold your head up, through this storm
Сюзанна Мари Корк родилась в небольшом городке Харлоу, расположенного в западной части графства Эссекс. В детстве очень любила читать. Со временем увлечение книгами привело к тому, что Сюзанна сама начала писать рассказы, стихи и песни. Корк получила классическое для Англии музыкальное образование - она выпускница Королевской Академии Музыки. Первый сольный альбом SuRie увидел свет в 2016 году. В 2015 году SuRie участвовала в "Евровидении" в качестве бэк-вокалистки и танцора в номере бельгийца Лоика Нотте. В 2017 году являлась музыкальным директором выступления бельгийской участницы "Евровидения" - Бланш.
|Нацбанк
|Лучшие курсы
|Покупка
|Продажа
|EUR
|2.4264 BYN
|2.423 BYN
|2.429 BYN
|USD
|2.0094 BYN
|2.005 BYN
|2.008 BYN
|RUB
|3.2056 BYN
|3.196 BYN
|3.21 BYN